How To Do the Cable Push-Pull Exercise: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

If you want to develop your core strength while also improving other compound motions like deadlifts and squats, Cable Push-Pull might be the answer.

The cable push-pull is a total-body workout that primarily targets the middle back, but also targets the abs, biceps, chest, shoulders, and triceps to a lesser extent.

The cable machine is the only piece of cable push-pull equipment you absolutely need. There are, however, numerous alternative cable push-pull variations that you can test out that may or may not involve any cable push-pull machine, like resistance bands at home.

Getting started with cable push-pull exercise: Correct technique

Learn how to perform cable push-pull exercise with the following step-by-step guide:

Place yourself in the middle of the cable pulley system.

Adjust the cable frame so you can hold a cable handle in each hand comfortably.

Turn your body slightly to reach one cable in front of you and the other behind you.

Adjust the cable grips to a height that is slightly higher than your waist.

To achieve a balanced and solid position, stand with one leg front.

Maintain balance by rotating your shoulders slightly and keeping your knees slightly bent. Abdominal muscles should be tightened.

Inhale as you draw the cable in front of your back while pushing the cable behind you forward.

Exhale as you slowly and steadily allow both cables to return to their original positions.

Benefits of cable push-pull exercise: Why should you do it?

The cable push-pull is a popular weight-training exercise for gym-goers who want to work multiple muscle groups at once. Check out this list of benefits offered by the cable push-pull exercise:

1) Interval training is enhanced by workouts like the cable push-pull. Not only do you increase your energy consumption, but you also increase your strength and stamina. The cable push-pull is a terrific core development exercise when done correctly with proper shoulder rotation and ab tightening.

2) The movement is similar to a one-two punch in boxing: a horizontal push and a horizontal pull at the same time. Pulling works your back, biceps, rear deltoids, trapezius, and forearms while pushing works on your chest, triceps, quadriceps, and deltoids. As you maintain stability, your hamstrings also work.

3) It also helps in building a strong core and will help you avoid injury, and it can even eliminate lower back pain.

4) When you incorporate this exercise into a high intensity training program, you may burn a lot of calories in a short amount of time.

5) This workout can also help you build muscle. Compound actions like this allow you to simultaneously strengthen many muscle groups. You may exercise and strengthen your physique more efficiently while spending less time in the gym.

6) You don't have to be a great athlete or even a dedicated fitness enthusiast to reap the benefits of strong core and back muscles in improving posture and balance.

Tips to remember to avoid common mistakes

To make the most out of the cable push-pull exercise, make sure to remember the following tips:

1) Don’t rush into it

Although the cable push-pull workout is simple, you should not do it unless you are accustomed to weight training. If you've been lifting weights as part of your routine, this workout will be the safest and most effective. Cable Push-Pull is a multi-joint complex action that should be done by people who are in the early stages of their fitness journey.

2) Engage your core

With the push-pull workout, your arms are putting a lot of effort, but don't forget your core. You'll want to consciously engage your core when you initially start out to get the most out of your workout and protect your muscles from strain.

The push-pull movement should be enough for you to feel your abdominal muscles engaging without having to focus on it as you grow more familiar with the motion and your form improves.

3) Switch legs

After completing one or two sets, switch directions to ensure a well-balanced workout. Switch your leg stance and arm combination to face the cable pull on the opposite side of the one you started with.

4) Proper posture

Before you begin, between sets and when switching sides, make sure your legs are in the proper posture. A solid stance keeps you grounded and in perfect form, preventing you from twisting or initiating movement from your hips or torso.

5) Breathe properly

There are many moving elements to consider in this exercise, both your own and the machine's. Do not forget to breathe while concentrating on the exercise. Take a moment to refocus if you find yourself holding your breath. Always keep in mind that your muscles require oxygen to function properly.

Edited by Sabine Algur