Are Cable Workouts Effective? Here Are 6 Cable Exercises That Definitely Prove So

The cable machine is usually the most crowded at any gym during peak hours. It’s a versatile piece of equipment that presents you with multiple exercise options to work with various muscle groups in the body. It comes equipped with various attachments to pull the cable in whatever way you need. The pulleys can also be adjusted to whatever level they are required at.

The resistance offers a great way to build additional strength and muscle.

Best cable exercises

Take a look at some of the best exercises you can do using a cable machine.

1) Lat pulldown

This is an effective exercise for the upper back and aids in building strength for pulling movements. Although there is a machine specifically for this movement, it can also be performed on a cable machine. Use the lat pulldown attachment to adjust the pulley up above your head.

• Face the machine at a spot where the pulley is directly above you. Grab both ends of the bar in either hand and seat yourself on the floor. Allow your arms to extend straight out.

• Exhale and pull the bar down to your chest while squeezing your shoulder blades together. Ensure your back is upright.

• Slowly straighten your arms up above you again and return to the starting position.

• Repeat this movement for 12 to 15 reps.

2) Rope tricep extension

This exercise is a combination of push and pull movements, so it is effective in toning and strengthening the arms. You will need the rope attachment to adjust the pulley above your head.

• Stand in front of the machine and grab the ends of the rope in both hands. Straighten your arms down and hold the rope there with your elbows locked to your sides.

• Hinge forward at your hips and point your chest out.

• Raise the rope slowly upward, above elbow-level, and push it back down toward the ground. Extend your forearms outward to the sides, pushing the ropes away.

• Repeat this movement for 12 to 15 reps.

3) Cable curls

This is a variation of the dumbbell bicep curl that is performed on a cable machine. Use a straight bar attachment with a pulley pulley down at your feet.

• Grip both ends of the bar in front of you with your arms straight down and palms facing outward (supinated grip). Ensure your hands are shoulder-width apart and your back is upright.

• Bend at your elbows and raise the bar up towards your chin.

• Allow your arms to straighten out again while you lower the bar back down to the starting position.

• Repeat this movement for 12 to 15 reps.

4) Cable crunch

This is a powerful exercise to tone and sculpt the abs. You may use the rope attachment to adjust the pulley to the top above your head.

• Grab both ends of the rope and kneel down in front of the machine. Hinge forward at your hip so your body is parallel to the ground. Bend your arms and hold the rope behind your head with your elbows at the sides of your head.

• Raise your upper body slowly, broadening the ankle between your core and thighs.

• Crunch downwards by bending at your hip again and squeezing your abs.

5) Cable pull-through

Cable pull-throughs are a good exercise for the lower body, especially the legs and lower back. You will need the rope attachment to adjust the pulley all the way down.

• Stand facing away from the machine. Hold both ends of the rope so that it is between your thighs. Hinge at your knees and hips, as you would for a deadlift.

• Stand up straight, pulling the cable forward between your thighs, pushing your arms forward with your hips.

• Crouch back down to return to the starting position.

6) Cable abduction

This is an effective exercise to sculpt the thighs. Most machines come with a sling attachment for your ankle to go into. Adjust the pulley at the bottom with your feet.

• Stand next to the machine, i.e., the cable should be on your left. Place your right ankle within the ankle strap.

• Push your right leg towards the right side of your body, as far as you can take your foot. Brace your core to keep your hips stable.

• Bring your right foot back to the floor next to your left foot.

• Repeat the movement for 12 to 15 reps on each leg.

Try these killer cable exercises out on your next day at the gym! Be sure to start with light weights until you get into the rhythm of the movements, and then you may progress! As always, practice safely and don’t forget to warm up and cool down.

