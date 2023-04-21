5 reasons why you should switch to a sulfate-free shampoo

Sulfate-free shampoos have become a buzzword in the haircare industry due to the benefits they offer.

Almost every high-end haircare brand is coming up with sulfate-free products as more and more people are switching to them. However, there are still many who use their regular shampoos filled with sulfates, as these products lather well and make their hair squeaky clean.

Indeed, sulfates are a good cleaning agent and produce a rich lather, but they also strip off the natural moisture in hair, making it dry, brittle and more susceptible to damage.

Sulfates in shampoo: What are they?

Sulfate-based shampoos strip off natural oils from hair. (Photo via Pexels/Element5 Digital)

There are different kinds of sulfates used in different industries. In hair care products, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and sodium laureth sulfate (SLES) are the two most common ones used in shampoos and conditioners.

SLS helps produce rich foam in shampoos and is mostly found in products formulated for oily hair. SLES, meanwhile, offers foaming and cleansing properties and are typically found in products for normal-to-dry hair types.

Apart from SLS and SLES, sulfates also come in many names and forms, which you must know about. Some of the most common sulfate ingredients found in shampoos and other hair care products include:

parabens

sodium myreth sulfate (SMS)

phthalates

ammonia laureth sulfate (ALS)

triethanolamine (TEA)

Reasons why you should use sulfate-free shampoo

Take a look at five of the fascinating benefits a sulfate and paraben-free shampoo offers:

Strengthens hair roots

Regular sulfate-containing shampoo can make hair dry and damaged, leaving hair ends appearing dull and lifeless.

That can lead to breakage and cause temporary or even permanent hair loss. Switching to a sulfate-free shampoo can keep the strands smooth and strong and also prevent breakage while strengthening the hair from its roots.

Keeps itchiness at bay

Chemical-based shampoos not only make hair dull and damaged, but they also affect the scalp and lead to dandruff and other infections. That can weaken the hair from its roots and lead to severe hair loss.

That's why it's important to switch to sulfate and paraben-free shampoo, especially if you have a sensitive scalp. Chemical-free shampoos and conditioners are the best alternatives, as they cleanse well and are quite gentle on the scalp.

Protects natural moisture of hair

Sulfate-free shampoo keeps itchiness at bay. (Photo via Pexels/Bennie Lukas Bester)

Sulfate-free shampoo benefits include protecting the natural moisture of hair. Although sulfate-based shampoos lather well and get rid of dirt, dust and oil very easily, they also strip the natural oils of hair, leaving them damaged and dull.

Using sulfate and paraben-free shampoo helps maintain the natural moisture of hair strands and keeps them soft, strong and healthy.

Organic and safe

Shampoo with sulfate-free ingredients is all-natural, organic and safe for all hair types.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, if you have scalp or skin issues like eczema, rosacea, or contact dermatitis, you must only use sulfate-free shampoos, as they're free from any harmful chemicals that can exacerbate your problem.

Good for colored hair

Sulfate-free shampoos are extremely good for colored hair, as they prevent the color from fading and also do not take the hair’s natural shine away. They're the best option to keep hair looking glossy and shiny.

Who can use sulfate-free shampoo?

Sulfate-free shampoo is the best for curly hair. (Photo via Pexels/Jean Alves)

Sulfate and paraben-free shampoos can be used by all, but they are particularly beneficial for people with issues like contact dermatitis, rosacea, eczema, dryness and other scalp problems. If your hair is chemically treated, colored or you naturally have dry or curly hair, it's time for you to go sulfate-free.

Overall, these shampoos can help prevent long-term exposure to toxic chemicals and also reduce hairfall and other damage.

