5 simple ways to use an exercise ball to induce labor

Are you pregnant and close to your delivery date? If so, you can use an exercise ball to induce labor. Not only do these inflated balls help induce easy labor, but they can also be used after giving birth or even during all three trimesters for some low-impact and safe workouts.

Exercise balls or yoga balls used for inducing labor are often termed birthing balls. Although they might look the same, there are a few differences.

Exercise ball and birthing ball: What are the differences between the two?

Exercise ball when used to induce labor is termed birthing ball. (Photo via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

They are both essentially the same and are made from durable materials. However, exercise balls used for workouts are often smaller, while a pregnancy ball or exercise ball to induce labor is larger in size and also comes with an anti-slip base to prevent slipping.

Birthing balls are mostly round in shape, but some are also available in peanut shape with a narrow middle and larger end.

What are the benefits of using an exercise ball to induce labor?

Using a birthing ball or yoga ball to induce labor can be quite beneficial. Studies suggest that birthing balls can be helpful in many ways for inducing labor. They can make you feel more comfortable and also reduce a significant amount of pain.

Many women who have used an exercise ball to induce labor have found it to be really beneficial in improving symptoms like back pain and stress and for undergoing a smoother delivery. It's also believed that sitting on a birthing ball can widen the opening of the pelvic muscles and make room for the baby to move into the pelvis for birth.

In fact, there's evidence that claims that using an exercise ball during delivery can significantly alleviate anxiety, stress and labor pain.

How to use an exercise ball to induce labor?

Exercise ball to induce labor offers several benefits. (Photo via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

Here are five simple pregnancy ball exercises that can help induce labor:

#1 Pelvic circle

A pelvic circle on a ball is a simple movement that can ease back pain, reduce stress and also encourage the pelvic to open for an easy normal delivery.

How to do it?

Start with sitting on an exercise ball, and keep your feet wide apart. Place your hands on your waist or have someone in the front to hold them.

Slowly move your waist in a circular motion focusing on pressing your butts on the ball. Also, keep your feet firmly planted on the floor.

Start with small circles, and perform the move for a few seconds.

#2 Back and forward pelvic tilt

Pelvic tilts on an exercise ball can open the pelvic muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

Pelvic tilts are another very relaxing exercise that can be done on an exercise ball to induce labor. This exercise works on hip mobility and helps reduce pain during labor.

How to do it?

Sit on the ball with legs wide open and feet on the floor. Keep your hands on your waist.

From there, push your hips back making a small curve at the lower back. Slowly push your hips forward while rolling on the ball. Repeat the movement.

#3 Bounce

Bouncing is one of the easiest, most relaxing and safest exercises pregnant women can do on an exercise ball to induce labor.

This exercise allows gravity to move the baby down and help them get into a comfortable birthing position.

How to do it?

Sit on an exercise ball with your legs wide apart.

Slowly bounce up and down on the ball while keeping your feet flat on the floor. Remember to bounce slowly, and avoid putting too much pressure.

#4 Birthing ball squat

Squats are one of the best birthing ball positions to induce labor. This movement helps in opening the pelvis and encourages easy and smooth labor.

How to do it?

Sit on the ball with your feet pressed on the floor and positioned slightly wider than shoulder distance.

Have something to hold on to in the front to keep your body properly balanced.

Do not push the ball back or in the front. Just sit straight, and try to keep your legs as wide as you can.

#5 Forward leaning

The forward leaning is a great movement to do an exercise ball to induce labor. (Photo via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

The forward leaning movement is a great birthing ball position to induce labor. This exercise can help make more room for your baby to get to the correct position for birth.

How to do it?

Kneel on the floor with an exercise ball in front of you.

Keep your arms on the ball, and slowly move sideways and forward for a few seconds. Breathe easily, and keep the movements slow.

While the aforementioned movements are beneficial in inducing labor, they shouldn’t be performed if you have pregnancy complications, high blood pressure, history of premature labor or any other pregnancy-related problems.

Moreover, it's important that you consult your doctor to determine which exercises would be safe and effective for your pregnancy.

