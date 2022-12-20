We're social beings with emotions. We have strong emotions, which is beneficial as long as we don't let them overwhelm us. As they're so strong, developing control is just as powerful. Psychologists and researchers have been trying to find the best way to do so.

Let's understand this witth an example: you were stood up on a date. Are you upset, irritated, amused, or unconcerned? Can you let things go, or do you harbor resentment? Everything you do is affected by how you handle emotional difficulties. Allowing your emotions to take control of you is a surefire way to lose everything you've fought so hard to achieve.

Tips to Control Your Emotions

It's impossible to control your emotions or rapidly relieve stress with a single technique. You may quiet your mind and achieve emotional wellness by utilizing various tools and techniques. Gaining control of your feelings will get easier with a little practice. Try these five tips to control your emotions:

1) Recognize them

Before you react, pause, take a deep breath, and step back to try to figure out how you're feeling. For instance, if a coworker ignores you, stop yourself before you text or argue back in anger. To delve deeper into the problem, ask yourself questions like:

What am I feeling right now?

What made me feel this way?

Is it conceivable that there's an alternative explanation?

What can I do to address these feelings?

You can reframe your thoughts when you pause to acknowledge your feelings and weigh your options. Additionally, you're creating new neural connections in your brain that can aid in maintaining emotional control in the future.

2) Accept your Feelings

We categorize feelings as negative or bad far too frequently. If you're already feeling emotional, that can add another layer of guilt or shame.

You might find it more beneficial to approach your feelings from a point of inquiry as opposed to judgment. This mentality of letting them flow in and out like the tide is referred to as the observer perspective.

It can be helpful to think to yourself, "Isn't that interesting? " as you become aware of your emotions rising. "I am angry right now. I am allowing it to exist here, and I will overcome this."

3) Deep Breathing

When you're feeling overly emotional, your fight, flight, or freeze response kicks in, making it impossible to think clearly and feel your emotions at the same time.

Most likely, as the heart rate increases, the blood supply to the kidneys and gut slows down, and adrenaline begins to rise. It's challenging or impossible to absorb what other people are saying in this state, let alone be conscious of your own feelings and thoughts.

In essence, you're in survival mode, as you perceive a threat. Exercises involving breathing may be beneficial. The parasympathetic nerve system, often known as the rest-and-digest mode, is activated by deep breathing, which allows the body to relax and regain its equilibrium.

4) Regular Meditation

We benefit from meditation in a variety of emotional and even physical situations. It's challenging to master, but that's partly due to how little meditation is understood. You're not alone, and you also don't fail if you've tried meditation but feel like you failed, as your mind kept wandering.

You can't get all the thoughts out of your head. In fact, some of the methods we've already covered are identical to a common beginner meditation exercise. Just give your emotions a name. This technique is used by beginners, as it encourages you to accept the concept of just entering your head, labeling it, and essentially filing it away.

5) Start a Journal

You can better understand and recognize your feelings by keeping a mood journal. It's also a fabulous idea to write down your feelings and the reaction they sparked to identify any potential disruptive tendencies. Journaling can also assist you in identifying the kinds of situations in which you might require assistance.

For instance, whereas some people experience a loss of control primarily with their family, others have stronger feelings related to their job. By writing out your feelings, you can identify the links and acquire a greater understanding of how to restore control.

Takeaway

Effectively managing the emotions that come along with life's ups and downs is crucial, as emotions can significantly impact physical health. There will always be difficulties or obstacles to overcome.

You might be inclined to act emotionally and throw up your hands when problems arise. The next time you encounter a similar situation, pause and breathe deeply. You may make a significant difference in your life by learning to manage your emotions.

Janvi Kapur is a counsellor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialisation in clinical psychology.

