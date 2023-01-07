5 Ways to Get Rid of Skin Tags

Skin tags are small growths on the body that can occur almost anywhere. They're generally harmless, but they can be annoying for some people.

If you have skin tags and want to get rid of them, there are many natural remedies you can try. Below, we will list some of the best home remedies for getting rid of skin tags.

What is Skin Tag?

A skin tag is a small flabby growth, usually flesh-colored and soft to the touch. It’s caused by the buildup of excess skin in a specific area of the body.

Skin tags are very common, especially in people who're overweight or obese. You can get them on any part of the body, but they’re most likely to develop in areas where there's friction against clothing like around the neckline or underarms.

What Causes Skin Tags?

Although the exact cause of skin tags is unknown, they appear to be related to friction in skin folds. Skin tags are made up of an outer layer of skin, connective tissue, and blood vessels.

Skin tags are small growths on the skin that can develop for different reasons. They're not uncommon, especially in overweight individuals, and can also occur during pregnancy. Hormones and excess weight might also contribute to skin tags.

They're not contagious but can sometimes be a sign of hormone imbalance or endocrine problem. It isn’t unusual for multiple family members to have skin tags.

Skin Tag Treatment: Home Remedies

Skin tags are small, fleshy growths that may appear on the face, neck, armpits or other areas of the body. They tend to occur in people who have fair skin and take the form of a translucent piece of skin with a dark center.

While they aren't harmful, they can be unsightly and a nuisance when trying to wear certain clothing items such as tank tops or bathing suits. Fortunately, there are several ways you can get rid of them with ease. Here's a look at five such ways:

1) Massage With Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil can be very effective in treating skin tag. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Tea tree oil is an essential oil derived from Melaleuca alternifolia - an Australian tree whose leaves have long been used as a topical antiseptic for treating wounds and infections.

It also has anti-fungal properties, which makes it effective in fighting off fungus-related issues like athlete's foot or ringworm. That makes it perfect for treating fungal infections on the feet (like athlete's foot).

2) Apply Garlic Paste

Garlic has anti-inflammatory properties which is beneficial for skin. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Apply a garlic paste to the skin tag. Garlic is a great home remedy for skin tags, as it contains anti-inflammatory properties.

Apply it directly to the skin tag, and leave it on till it dries up (about 20 minutes).

3) Use Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is effective in healing the skin. (Image via Pexels/Olia Danilevich)

Apple cider vinegar is a great home remedy for skin tags. It helps reduce the size of skin tags and remove them completely.

Apple cider vinegar contains enzymes that are effective in treating skin tags, while its acidic properties cause irritation in the area, which may cause the skin tag to fall off by itself.

However, if you wish to use this method on your own at home, make sure to dilute the apple cider vinegar with water first before applying it directly on the affected area.

4) Cover With A Banana Peel

Applying banana peel can be very beneficial. (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

With the help of a banana peel, you may be able to remove skin tags. It's believed that bananas are rich in nutrients that soothe and heal the skin.

Next time you're about to throw away your banana peel, consider using it as an alternative remedy for removing skin tags instead. Simply apply the inside of the banana peel directly on top of your skin tag, and leave it overnight. Do note that the process could be painful at first because of the peel's acidic properties.

Repeat the process every night till the skin tag falls off completely in a few days or weeks depending on its size and thickness

5) Dab On Vitamin E Oil

Dabbing vitamin E oil can be beneficial. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Vitamin E oil can be applied directly to the affected area with a cotton swab or soft cloth once or twice daily. That should help reduce skin tags over time and prevent new ones from forming too.

How to Get Rid of Eyelid Tags?

Skin tags on eyelids can be annoying and embarrassing, but here are some of the effective ways you can try:

1) Cryotherapy is a simple and effective way to remove skin tags. A doctor will freeze the tag with liquid nitrogen, which will feel like a burning sensation. The tag will fall off in one to two weeks, and you can use creams or ointments on the area as it heals.

2) Ligation is a method of removing skin tags by tying off the base with dental floss or cotton thread. The tissue will then fall off in about a week.

3) Electrosurgery, using a device called an electrocautery, creates a tiny burn at the base of the skin tag. The scab will fall off in a few days, leaving healthy skin behind. This method is effective and causes no pain or discomfort.

Takeaway

Skin tags can be a real nuisance and can sometimes be a pain to get rid of. However, there're plenty of ways to deal with them.

If you're concerned about your skin tags, or if you've tried everything else and yet you still can't get rid of them, don't worry – there's always something more you can try.

Poll : 0 votes