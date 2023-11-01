Mindfulness is the process of becoming aware and orienting yourself to the present. By this definition, everyone of any age can engage in this practice. We currently live in a fast-paced world, where children learn to use devices just a few months after birth. While these changes are necessary, they also have an insidious impact on a child's mental health.

Young children also go through emotional struggles. As parents and caregivers, we should remain alert for any changes in their physical health. However, it is also important for us to take care of their emotional and mental health.

One way to do this is by helping them become more mindful. By doing this, they become more equipped in managing emotional stressors and everyday upheavals.

In a fast paced world, even our children need time to slow down. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Five Ways of Introducing Mindfulness to Your Child’s Everyday Routine

What would be your tool to introduce mindfulness to your children? (Image via Pexels/ kamaji Ogino)

The best thing about mindfulness is that it can be easily adapted to a particular age group. It ranges on a continuum, from simple and easy practices to more prolonged and intense meditations. By removing phone time and adding 10-15 minutes of these practices, you can help your child become more present and aware.

1. Deep breathing

Children often engage in a lot of play. If you notice their breath cycles, they are generally quite fast. It is helpful to teach them about deep breathing exercises in fun and creative ways. One such method is called balloon breaths, in which children are encouraged to imagine their tummies as balloons and slowly deflate and inflate them.

Another type of mindfulness activity is known as ocean breathing, in which children are asked to close their eyes and keep their hands on their ears. After doing this, they are encouraged to breathe and imagine their breath as waves.

2. Mindful walking

Children learn the best in their external environments. (Image via Pexels/ Kuntal Biswas)

Walking offers many benefits for children's mental health. When you add a dash of mindfulness to it, they learn to pay attention to their environment.

It is especially helpful to teach them how to use their five senses. This will also help them regulate their feelings in a triggering situation.

3. Art and play

Art and play are essential for mindfulness in children. This not only helps enhance their cognitive abilities but also helps them become more present-focused.

It is important to note that children may not be able to verbally articulate their feelings and thoughts. By using art and play, they find a way of being connected to you and themselves.

4. Mindful eating

Mindful eating helps children engage their senses. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro)

Independent and mindful eating is very important for growing children. They may grow up rejecting a lot of food items that are nutritious and healthy for them.

For children to love their bodies, they need to develop a healthy relationship with the food around them. When they learn to eat slowly, they actively engage in mindfulness.

5. Storytelling

Perhaps each bedtime routine should have a storytelling time. However, rather than passive narration, engage your child to participate in the process and engage in being more mindful.

Ask them how they feel, think, and what ending they would like instead. This engages their creativity and fosters emotional intelligence and empathy.

Mindfulness can be your superpower, helping you and your children find peace and joy within. So, try to pick your favorites and start your mindful journey today! Remember that children model their adults, and for your child to learn these techniques or fully utilize these tools, you need to practice mindfulness too!

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.