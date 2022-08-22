6 Tips to Improve Your Child’s Mental Health

What do we want for our children? What are the goals we want to achieve? We want them to become productive citizens who are going to be part of our thriving communities. As they grow and prepare to become functional members of society, their mental health during childhood and adolescence is an important part of how they would shape up as adults. Mental health can't be separated from cognitive development, social competence, and language development. A strong foundation of emotional well-being and resilience should be laid for our children.

Recent studies have shown that rates of childhood anxiety, depression, and suicide are on the rise. According to a recent study, the number of teens and children in the United States who visit an emergency room for suicidal thoughts and suicidal attempts has doubled over a 10-year period and tragically, school shootings have become too common.

Another study published by the American Psychological Association (APA) suggests that this trend toward increased psychological distress began when most teenagers gained access to smartphones and devices. Although gadgets and technology are meant to keep families better connected, the trend has not be encouraging. Reports of loneliness, neglect, lact of personal contact, peer pressure, reduction in family time, etc. have been directly or indirectly attributed to the rise in smartphone use.

In one of the largest studies conducted on family dynamics, it was found that disconnect in the family unit has a high correlation with the onset and severity of a child's mental health condition. This is not to say that the family is at the root of all mental health disorders. Many forms of mental illness have a genetic or biological component. As a parent, you may blame yourself for what your child is going through. However, the power to alleviate the impact of such predisposing factors lies with the parents. Verbally and physically abusive parents cause irreversible psychological damage in their children.

6 Tips to Improve Your Child's Mental Health

In the present era, parents have a plethora of information available to them through the internet. Thus, they have a constant flow of advice and techniques of parenting. These research-based tips may help you build a closer relationship with your child.

1. Being Less Reactive

Reactivity represents impulsive words or action that might instantly harm your child's self-esteem. No matter how much you seek to repair later on, a reactive response to situations makes your child fragile emotionally. As a less reactive parent, you should stay calm, listen to the child fully, and respond in a matter-of-fact manner. Ask pointed questions and allow the child to answer. Such a change in the parent-child dynamic creates confidence and builds a trusting relationship. Shouting down and ignoring the child's statements lead to a permanent collision mindset.

2. Prioritize Your Mental Health

Maslow’s theory of motivation suggests humans struggle to reach levels of growth and self-actualization when their basic needs are unmet. This model has been studied across cultures and applies to adults and children. When children are tired, hungry or stressed, their needs show up in emotional and bodily ways of communication (crying, irritability, meltdowns, withdrawal). In order to learn and absorb information, and grow, children need to have their basic needs met. And guess what? The same is true for you! Start prioritizing your basic needs and your mental health so that you can be a role-model for your children.

3. Play

Young children learn and make sense of their surroundings through play. They achieve vital milestones of their development, such as their physical, cognitive, social, and emotional skills while they are having fun. However, play has benefits that go beyond early learning. It is crucial to enhance both your child's and your own mental health.

You have the opportunity to create learning and connection opportunities at home because you are your child's first playmate. Playing with your child allows you to experience the world from their point of view.

4. Praise Them

Children gain a desire to explore and learn about their environment when their first steps or desire to learn a new game is encouraged. Allow kids to play and explore in a safe and secure area where they won't get hurt. Keep smiling and interacting with them frequently. Participate actively in their games and activities. Their sense of self-worth and confidence are boosted by your attention.

Being present and available for your child can influence their mental health. (Image via Pexels/ Pavel Danilyuk)

5. Be a Safe Haven

Respond to your child's signals and pay attention to their needs to show them that you'll be there for them at all times. Support and embrace your child's uniqueness. Be a welcoming space where your child can open up. Parents who are receptive to their children's emotional needs are likely to produce kids who have well-developed social skills, emotional regulation, and mental health.

Your child needs a safe haven. (Image via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

6. Language of Feelings

One of the important lessons you can give your kids is how to verbalize their emotions and identify their sensations. By teaching them the many words for various emotions and providing examples of probable situations when those emotions might arise, you can aid your children's development.

While a person's actions may be problematic their feelings are never "bad." Children sometimes find it difficult to express their emotions, even when you ask them to, as they falsely think that how they feel is "bad" or "a problem" when, in reality, the difficult event that occurred is the issue. If we pay attention to and comprehend our feelings, they are similar to significant road signs. They can instruct us on how to attend to them.

Takeaway

If your son, daughter, niece, or nephew struggles from a mental health issue, the power to best help them lies within your own family. A well-connected family that listens to each other and solves problems without turning them into huge battles, stays relatively calm under stress. Such a family acts like a buffer against mental illness. Your needs are also fundamental in order to support your child’s growth. Therefore, learn healthy skills that will support and maintain their mental health.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

