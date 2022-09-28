How Can Parents Affect Their Child’s Mental Health?

The parent–child relationship nurtures the physical, emotional, and social development of the child. It's a unique bond every child and parent can enjoy and nurture. This relationship lays the foundation for the child’s personality, life choices, and overall behavior. It can also positively impact their social, physical, mental, and emotional health.

Did you know that one in six children aged two and eight years have a mental, behavioral, or developmental disorder? That’s why positive parenting is so important so that we can ensure we are caring for our progeny in a way that meets their individual needs and prioritizes their mental well-being.

Why is a Parent-child Relationship Important?

When we think about mental health challenges, we often don't think about children. However, they struggle just as much as adults (if not more), and there are many ways in which a parent-child relationship impacts a child's mental health, such as:

1. According to studies, young children who grow up with a secure and healthy attachment with their parents stand a better chance at developing happy and content relationships with others in life.

2. Healthy parental involvement and intervention in a child's day-to-day life lays down the foundation for better social and academic skills. Children who feel supported at home and in school are more likely to do well compared to ones who don't feel supported.

3. A secure attachment leads to a healthy social, emotional, cognitive, and motivational development. Children also gain strong problem-solving skills when they have a positive relationship with their parents.

4. A healthy parent-child relationship becomes the ground to learn healthy emotional regulation skills and techniques to feel better during stressful and difficult life circumstances.

5. A positive parental relationship helps children exhibit optimistic and confident social behaviors that helps develop not only their empathy but also emotional intelligence.

Mental Health Activities to do With Your Children

If there's one thing all parents share, it's a desire for their children to be successful and lead long, healthy lives. However, life is not without difficulties. Many are unavoidable, while others are the result of things your child does or experiences.

Every time a youngster encounters a challenging situation, whether it's family conflict or mental pain, it has an impact on them in different ways.

Adverse childhood experience (ACE) is a term specifically used to describe such unpleasant instances. These are, in essence, potentially stressful situations children encounter, such as domestic abuse or divorce.

If your child is experiencing extreme distress because of these situations, it’s best to get in touch with a mental health professional. However, here are some tools you can use to support their mental health:

Your children deserve to see a therapist too. (Image via freepik/vector)

1) Worry Time

Set aside a time each day to talk to your child about their worries, if any. Discuss with your child how long the worry time will be for. During this time, they can write or talk about their worries or concerns, discuss with you, or problem solve to overcome them.

2) Thought Activities

Engaging children in writing and thinking activities can foster their mental health. (Image via pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

You can help children recognize the difference between rational and irrational thoughts.

For instance, young children may think that being 'perfect' is required of them, but you can encourage them to understand that it's a social construct and can be emotionally damaging. Children are much more receptive to information than we assume.

Help your child write down any unhelpful thoughts they have experienced. Try to challenge their thoughts, and help them try to come up with more realistic and helpful ideas.

3) Well-being

Engage with them as much as you can. (Image via Pexels/ Rodnae productions)

Support your child to look after their well-being. Cook healthy meals with them; exercise or play sports, and make sure they are getting enough sleep.

4) Imagery

Work with your children to imagine themselves in the future. We often encourage children to think about their career roles and goals, but it’s also important for us to ask how they wish to grow as people (qualities, strengths, and aspirations).

Takeaway

There are various ways parents can impact their child's mental health. The environment parents create for their children can either have a positive or negative impact on the mental health of their child. A friendly and supportive environment promotes affection and security, reducing the possibility of psychological disorders.

Lastly, there's no such thing as perfect parenting; there's no one-size-fits-all guide to becoming a perfect parent. What parents can do is try their best and hope for the best outcome.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

