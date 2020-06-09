Jon Jones shares important message regarding mental health of children

Jon Jones took to social media to express his thoughts on the mental health condition of kids

Jon Jones had earlier shared a post asking people to maintain peace

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes

Jon Jones has been vocal in terms of maintaining peace during these chaotic times the United States of America dabbles with. He first went out on the streets during the earlier mass demonstrations and asked people to keep the protests non-violent.

In the Instagram post, Jon Jones can be seen patrolling the streets convincing youngsters to give p weapons and go home. In the video, it can be seen that he snatches guns out of many people's hands. Jon Jones in his post had written,

"Is this shit even about George Floyd anymore?!? Why the fuck are you, punk-ass teenagers, destroying our city!?? 🤬🤬 as a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well. But this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse. If you really got love for the 505, protect your shit. All you old heads need to speak up, call your family members, and tell them to come home tonight."

Jon Jones tweets to bring attention to the mental health of kids!

Now the light-heavyweight champion again took to social media to tweet out against the problem. This time the topic he chose was mental health. He tweeted,

”Children have witnessed COVID-19, No school, Quarantine, Murders, Riots!! We’re only six months into the year. OUR KIDS NEED MENTAL HEALTH CHECKS!!! Be kind to the kids. They get stressed out too.”

The message focuses on the kind of impact recent events could have on young children. The times have been trying for the majority of the world. People have lost jobs, are fearful about the impact the virus could have on them and in every literal sense haven't been in touch with their friends and relatives. Jon Jones's post is focusing on every one of those things. The fact that active riots are going on isn't helping people either.

Jon Jones himself has been in a tussle of his own. He has had horn lockers with the UFC president Dana White and is currently on the verge of relinquishing the light-heavyweight title. Jon Jones' decision comes after almost over a month-long feud with Dana White over contract negotiations.