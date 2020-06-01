Jon Jones takes to the streets in order to prevent violence  

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes

A video that showed a police officer kneeling on his neck of a black man for around eight minutes, which caused him to become unresponsive and later pass away went viral on social media. The man was George Floyd, who was being arrested on accounts of being accused of forgery/counterfeit.

The video triggered several mass protests and soon they took a violent turn. The entire case has resulted in several reactions from the world of MMA. Starting from Daniel Cormier to the UFC itself has in one way or another spoken up about the issue. Now it is Jon Jones who has taken it to the streets to make sure violence doesn't engulf his city.

UFC pays tribute to George Floyd with tonight’s card#UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/LfCmoPbFaJ — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) May 31, 2020

In a recent Instagram post, he wrote,

"Is this shit even about George Floyd anymore?!? Why the fuck are you, punk-ass teenagers, destroying our city!?? 🤬🤬 as a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well. But this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse. If you really got love for the 505, protect your shit. All you old heads need to speak up, call your family members, and tell them to come home tonight.

Jon Jones not alone when it comes to the issue.

Jon Jones is not alone when it comes to having strong opinions about the issue. Even UFC president Dana White came out and spoke about the issue. "Because we should. What happened was horrible and it’s something really affecting this country right now and the world. There’s riots going on everywhere, across the world, right now. It was the right thing to do.”

Dana White on paying tribute to George Floyd at the beginning of the broadcast: It was the right thing to do. #UFC pic.twitter.com/v3n8FMsh6O — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) May 31, 2020

Jon Jones has been very active on social media over the past few months. Earlier today, he announced his decision to vacant the light-heavyweight title.