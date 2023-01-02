Flat Stomach Workout: 5 Best Exercises to Lose Belly Fat

Flat stomach workouts are nothing new. Everybody is looking for exercises that can help them tone that belly fat, but how to do them?

To lose belly fat, you need to follow a calorie-deficit diet along with doing exercises that strengthen the core muscles like the following flat stomach workouts mentioned below.

Even then, it will take you a few weeks of consistent effort to see results. It's also recommended to work out your other muscles consistently to lose fat from all over the body.

Flat Stomach Workout: Exercises to Lose Belly Fat

Check out the following five flat stomach workouts to help you lose belly fat. Let's get started:

1) Crunch

Crunches and bicycle crunches are some of the best flat stomach workouts you will come across (Image via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

The first flat stomach workout in our list is the staple exercise in every workout routine.

A good number of crunches each day can be a great way to get rid of that spare tire. You don't need to go to the gym to perform them; in fact, you can do them at home, if you prefer.

Instructions:

In the comfort of your home, relax by lying on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

You should put your hands behind your head, or hold on to something sturdy (like a towel).

Lift your upper body off the ground with an exhale, bringing your torso as close to parallel to the floor as you can get while keeping your shoulders pressed down and back.

Maintain a tight core as you perform the exercise (try not to arch back).

Hold for a second at the top, and slowly lower your arms till they're at your sides. Repeat ten times or till you feel fatigued (whichever comes first).

2) Bicycle Crunch

Second in our list of flat stomach workouts is bicycle crunches. It's a great ab exercise, but it can be challenging for those with weak core muscles. Incorporate this exercise into your full body or ab routine if you have a solid core.

Instructions:

Assume a seated position on the floor with bent knees and flat feet.

The 'plank' position entails raising one's legs off the ground and leaning back while maintaining a straight line from the shoulders to the ankles.

Stand with your legs completely straight, and raise one knee to the opposite elbow, alternating sides for 30 reps.

When you've mastered that, try doing 30 repetitions of bicycle crunches, where you stay in the plank position but raise both knees towards opposite arms.

3) Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers is one of the best flat ab workouts you can do (Image via Pexels/Li Sun)

Third in our list of flat stomach workouts is mountain climbers. They're a great way to shed some excess fat and tone up the body. Because of the way they work the entire body (abs, limbs, and shoulders), they're an excellent choice for those looking to get in shape.

Instructions:

Start in a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders and core tight.

Put your right foot in front of your hands, and take a step forward.

While doing so, bring your left knee up towards the ceiling and back, extending the leg straight and keeping the feet together.

The movement should look like someone running on their hands.

Your right knee should be at a right angle (90 degrees or less) to your left knee.

For optimal results, position yourself in this stance (though most people may find this uncomfortable).

Put your hands back directly under your shoulders, and return to a high plank position by bending both knees.

Thirty seconds on each side is the recommended duration.

4) Flutter Kick

The fourth flat stomach workout we're bringing you is flutter kicks. Easy to perform and effective in strengthening the core, hamstrings, glutes, and quads, flutter kicks are a great addition to your workout routine.

Instructions:

Lie down on your back, and keep your muscles engaged.

Don't put your hands or feet anywhere but under your hips.

Raise your right leg a few inches off the ground while bringing your left knee slightly over your hip.

Get your back flat on the floor and hips level.

Maintain the stance, and switch legs.

Keep working out, and see if you can speed up your flutter kick motion.

To increase the difficulty of the move, lift your head and neck off the floor.

5) Burpee

Performing different kinds of exercises will keep your muscles fit and happy (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

This is not a flat stomach workout specifically, rather it will work out your entire body. Because of its cardio element, it can get your heart rate up pretty quickly. Burpees work out the entire body but especially target the core muscles. If you do them properly, they can be an excellent exercise to lose belly fat.

Instructions:

Knees should be bent; back should be straight, and feet should be about shoulder-width apart to begin in a squat position.

Bring your hands down in front of your feet till they're touching the floor.

You can do a push-up by putting your weight on your hands and kicking your feet back behind you.

Do one push-up while maintaining a perfectly upright position.

Do a frog kick by bringing your feet back to their starting position after a brief hop forward.

Raise your arms above your head as you stand tall.

To return to your original starting point after a jump, make the jump as quickly as possible.

After landing in a kneeling position, immediately return to a squatting position, and perform another set.

Takeaway

Perform the aforementioned flat stomach workouts at least three times a week in combination with other exercises and a calorie-deficit diet to see a difference in your belly fat within weeks.

