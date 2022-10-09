Flex Wheeler Shares His High Volume Back and Biceps Workout

Kenneth Flex Wheeler is a 57-year-old American IFBB professional bodybuilder. Wheeler won the IFBB Arnold Classic four times.

Flex Wheeler has been described by Arnold Schwarzenegger as one of the greatest bodybuilders he has ever seen. Meanwhile, Ronnie Coleman has said that Wheeler was the best bodybuilder he competed against.

The legendary bodybuilder often shares many of his workouts with his fans. Wheeler last shared some of his back workouts, which were quite tasking.

After a rough couple of years, Flex Wheeler's life seems to be back on track. After a part of his leg was amputated, losing part of his leg, things got quite dark for the professional bodybuilder.

Now Wheeler is in a position where, while he still has some serious and lingering medical concerns, he's living life the best he can. He has been an ambassador for the sport, getting recognized for his bravery and strength.

Flex Wheeler's Insane Back and Biceps Workout

Flex Wheeler has kept himself busy by taking on different roles as a coach and trainer for many bodybuilders. He has even started posting workouts on social media for others to try out.

He recently shared one on Instagram. Flex Wheeler shared an intense, high-volume workout to work the back and biceps hard even on your best day.

Below we discuss the workout shared by Flex Wheeler:

Close Grip Pull Down: 4 sets, 20 reps

Machine Rows: 4 sets, 20 reps

T-Bar Rows (free): 4 sets, 20 reps

Cable Row (no grip): 4 sets, 20 reps

Alternating Dumbbell Curl: 4 sets, 20 reps

Cable Curl: 4 sets, 20 reps

How to do the Close Grip Pull Down

You will need a cable machine and a close grip attachment for this exercise. To perform the exercise, sit on the lat pulldown bench, with the cable machine in front of you.

Place your legs where they feel most comfortable under the knee pads. Reach your arms up, with palms facing each other, to grab the close grip attachment. Proceed as follows:

Brace your core,;move your shoulder blades down and back, and pull the attachment down till it touches your chest while leaning back slightly.

At the bottom, stop for a moment, squeeze your lats, and slowly move back to the starting position.

Keep your core tight, and do it again.

How to do Machine Rows

Bend your knees, and sit on the bench; grab the cable attachment. Set yourself up so that the knees are slightly bent so that you have to reach out with your arms to grab the handle without rounding your lower back.

Pull the handle and weight back toward the lower abdomen while trying not to use the row's momentum too much by moving the torso backward with the arms.

As you row, keep your chest out and back straight. Squeeze your shoulder blades together, and keep your back straight.

Bring the handle back to full stretch while keeping the back straight, even though the hips are bent. Repeat the exercise as many times as you want.

How to do T-Bar Rows

Put the weight on one end of a barbell, and tie the other to a corner of the gym. Sit on the bar, and grab it at the end with the weight.

At the top, squeeze your shoulder blades together as you pull the bar towards your chest. Keep your elbows close to your body. Lower back to the starting point, and do it again.

How to do Alternating Dumbbell Curl

Keep your back straight and knees slightly bent. Hold a dumbbell in each hand along the body with a neutral grip.

You can lift a dumbbell without moving your chest if you bend your forearm. During the movement, turn your wrist out till your hand is flat on its back in the upright position.

Pull your biceps in towards your body, and slowly move them back to where they were. Keep your elbows close to your body as you make the move. As you do that, switch from one arm to the other.

How to do Cable Curl

Use the sliding adjustment to set up the machine so that the cable is attached at the bottom. The metal cable grip should be long enough so that you can hold it comfortably with your arms stretched out and palms up.

Stand with your feet firmly on the floor and knees slightly bent.

Straightening your back, brace your stomach muscles, and keep your head still while you look forward.

Curl the weight up towards your chest as you let out a breath. Only the forearms should move, and the elbows rise up.

Hold for one second at the top of the contraction.

While inhaling, lower the arms back to the starting position. Stop before the weights get back on the stack. That will keep the cable taut.

This is definitely a tough workout, but Flex Wheeler does more than just offer a gym workout. He also has plans for people who can work out at home with just a few things.

Flex Wheeler has a particular battle rope workout that's quite difficult. This set will help condition your metabolism, which will help you recover faster. Take a look at the battle ropes workout shared by Wheeler:

Warm up with movement reps. The workout will last 30 minutes with minimal rest between rounds.

Both Arm Whips for 15 sec

Circle Out for 15 sec

Circle In for 15 sec

Undulate for 15 sec

Takeaway

These were a few of the excellent workout plans Flex Wheeler has shared with fans. He seems to come up with new workouts for people to try all the time, and each one seems harder than the other. Try these workouts for yourself to see a marked difference in your physique.

