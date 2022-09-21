How NFL Star Deshaun Watson Gets Ready to Make the Texans Super Bowl Run?

Deshaun Watson was born on September 14, 1995 and plays American football with the National Football League team Houston Texans (NFL). In 2016, he led his Clemson college football team to the national championship. The Texans selected Watson in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Watson's debut season was cut short by injuries, but he guided the Texans to consecutive division victories in 2018 and 2019. He led the league in passing yards in 2020. He was also selected for the Pro Bowl in each of his last three seasons as the starting quarterback for Houston. He has the highest average performance across career completions (minimum 1,500 tries).

Watson takes a lot of care to maintain his physique and watches his diet too. On that note, here's a look at his workout routine and diet plan.

Deshaun Watson's Workout Routine

Deshaun Watson works hard in the offseason to remain in top physical condition to assist the Texans on the field. In college at Clemson, he demonstrated his power with 605-pound deadlifts. Since then, he has maintained his strength while focusing on cardio and flexibility and avoiding injury.

Core-strengthening exercises are his preferred way of exercise. Watson says that people in general are unaware that the core regulates and guides the entire body.

"Because I perform on the field with advanced training and strength, a strong core is a must. It also helps deflate the risk of injury," he once said.

Watson works out four days a week, including two hours in the weight room and one hour on the field, for three hours in total. Depending on the day, he alternates between lower body, upper body, and core workouts. His favorite is probably lower body workouts. He also does a lot of flexibility work and stretching.

That's his fitness regimen. He's also extremely consistent with his workouts and trains specifically for his sport. Now, let's find out his eating plan to comprehend how he fuels himself so effectively:

Deshaun Watson's Diet

Deshaun Watson, who was raised in the south, craves fast food and sweet tea, which he has had to eliminate from his diet. Now, according to his diet philosophy, convenience and protein are paramount.

Watson says that he now consumes a 'Just Crack an Egg' breakfast dish every morning. In the afternoon, he consumes lean protein, some carbs, and magnesium-rich leafy greens. Throughout the day, he snacks on fruit and granola. He also looks to replicate his lunch for supper by ingesting a high-protein, omega fatty acid-rich meal to aid in his recovery.

Watson's diet is very consistent, and he prefers to keep it on the healthier end of the spectrum. He also has homemade, protein-rich dishes as much as possible so that he can achieve excellent muscular growth, which is a win-win for him.

Takeaway

To maintain his level of play, Deshaun Watson consistently works on his body and physical condition.

He follows a basic workout and diet routine, performing core-focused exercises and workouts. He also consumes home-made healthy meals full of protein, healthy fats, and some carbs. This combination helps him be at the top of his game.

Don't be afraid to experiment, and try out what works out well for you.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far