5 Simple Workouts That Got Tom Brady NFC Championship

Tom Brady is an American football quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the National Football League (NFL). The 43-year-old is still going strong, so it shouldn't be a surprise that the Floridian has worked hard to stay fit, which has helped him over the past 21 years.

Planning is needed to stay in the league for a long time. In 2013, Tom Brady and his longtime body coach, Alex Guerrero made Brady's wealth of knowledge available to the public through TB12, a health and wellness brand that bears his name.

Let's find out more about the five workouts that got Brady the NFC championship.

Workouts that got Tom Brady to NFC

These five workouts target various important muscle groups in the body. Tom Brady performed these workouts regularly in order to get into the NFC championship.

1) Pallof Press

Stability and power transfer depend on how well the core works. Tom Brady performs this workout regularly in order to transfer the power that is generated low through his core and into the ball. This relieves pressure on smaller muscles, such as your shoulders, making them less vulnerable to injury.

Here's how you can do Pallof Press:

Put the band's anchor point around shoulder height.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your knees and hips bent just a little.

Orient yourself with the band’s anchor point to your left or right side.

Keep your core and your glutes engaged.

Press straight out on the band (it will pull from the left or right as you do so).

Come back to chest height.

Rhythmically repeat, changing sides after each set (band will pull opposite from the first set).

2) Single Leg Balance

The single-leg balance strengthens your core and improves your balance, making it easier to transfer power and control its forces. The key is to keep these forces in check. This exercise has improved Tom Brady's ability to throw a pass while shifting weight from his back leg to his front leg.

Here's how you can do the single leg balance:

Use your core and your butt.

Bend your arms so that your upper arms are parallel to the ground and your forearms are perpendicular (like you're signalling a field goal).

Raise one knee up and tighten your core and glutes.

Land under your own control.

Change legs.

For a more difficult workout, turn your head. This will make it harder to stay balanced.

3) Glute Bridge

Activating the glutes, or "butt muscles" as most people call them, is important for everyone, from QB1s to regular guys. Still, many men either don't work at the right time or don't work at all. Most of the time, less activation of the glutes means less power. Tom Brady included the exercise in his routine to strengthen the entire posterior chain of muscles.

Here's how you can do the glute bridge:

When you're on the ground, bring your heels close to your buttocks and bend your knees.

Engage your core and keep it tight all through the move.

Put the spine down flat on the ground.

Squeeze glutes as you rise.

Raise until your knees, hips, and shoulders are in line.

Lower to the beginning while keeping your glutes engaged.

4) Core Rotation

Pallof's press was made to stop too much core rotation. This exercise allows you to use the force you create for yourself. Tom Brady uses this spinning energy to throw bombs and laser passes between defenders on the football field.

Here's how you can do the core rotation:

Use the band's anchor point around shoulder height.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your knees and hips bent just a little.

Find your bearings by putting the anchor point of the band to your left or right.

Lock your arms out and flex the band.

Use your core and your bottom.

Rotate slowly away from the anchor point to stretch the band. Keep your hips still.

Stop at the top. Return in a controlled manner to the starting point

Rhythmically repeat, changing sides after each set (band will pull opposite from the first set).

5) Lateral Band Walks

This last exercise is kind of like a graduation. It takes the activation you learned from the glute bridge and the exercises that came after it and puts it into a functional, sideways movement. Think about how Tom Brady takes small, precise steps in the pocket to avoid the big defensive linemen who are trying to grab his helmet and rub it on the ground.

Here's how you can do the core rotation:

Just above your knees, wrap the loop around your legs.

Spread your feet and knees about as far apart as your shoulders. You should feel tension on the band.

Take a sports stance with slightly bent knees and hips.

Use your core and your bottom.

Move your right foot to the right laterally.

Keep your left under control as you bring it in until it's shoulder-width apart.

Move right and keep the tension on the band as you do this pattern twice more.

Step to the left with your left foot, then bring your right foot back under control.

Move right and keep the tension on the band as you do this pattern twice more.

Repeat.

Takeaway

Overall, these exercises target and strengthen various important muscle groups in the body. You too can include these five exercises in your routine in order to build good bodily strength and endurance.

