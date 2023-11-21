Fluttering eye: 8 common reasons why your eyes twitch    

Fluttering eye, also called eye twitching, is a very common condition that mostly affects the lower eyelids, though the upper eyelids can flutter, too. While most eye twitches are usually harmless and go away on their own, in some cases, they can last for several days or months and may be a sign of an underlying health condition.

A fluttering eye lasts between a few seconds or minutes and can happen anytime. The chronic ones, however, might last for a few weeks or even months.

But what causes eye twitching? Several reasons can be responsible for a fluttering eye such as exhaustion, eye strain, nutrient deficiency and more. Read below to learn more about the causes of an eyelid twitch.

8 common causes of fluttering eye

So, what causes the eye to twitch? Well, there’s no one particular cause of the same. There may be numerous factors responsible for eye twitching and here are the eight most common ones:

1. Nutrient deficiency

Nutrient deficiency can cause eyelid twitches. (Image via pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Nutrient deficiency is one of the most common causes of an eyelid twitch. Insufficient levels of essential nutrients can cause twitching and also lead to other health conditions.

Deficiencies that may lead to a fluttering eye can include magnesium deficiency, vitamin B12 deficiency, vitamin D deficiency, and more.

2. Not getting enough sleep

A lack of sleep can cause eye twitches. (Image via pexels/cottonbro studio)

If you are not getting an adequate amount of sleep, you might experience eye twitching. A lack of sleep can trigger a fluttering eye and increase the chances of several other health conditions like anxiety, fatigue and more.

3. Computer vision syndrome

Computer vision syndrome can eye strain. (Image via Pexels/Ivan Samkov)

Computer vision syndrome is another very common cause of a fluttering eye. It is a condition referring to vision problems and may occur when you look at screens like mobile and computer for long durations.

As a result, this can lead to severe eye strain and increase your chances of eyelid twitching.

4. Stress

Stress can trigger eye lid twitch. (Image via Pexels/Nathan Cowley)

Stress is also responsible for triggering a fluttering eye. That’s because excessive stress due to any reason can lead to muscle tension and result in eye twitch.

To avoid this, make sure to relax, meditate, and take some time off from things that affect you mentally.

5. Dry eyes

Dry eyes can lead to inflammation. (Image via Freepik/cookie_studio)

Dry eyes are another eye condition that can lead to an eyelid twitch. It occurs when tears don’t lubricate the eyes as they should and further cause eye problems, including eye inflammation, strain and eyelid twitching.

Dry eyes can be caused due to several reasons such as eye allergies, reduction in tear production and so on.

6. Excessive caffeine consumption

Caffeine consumption causes eye lid twitch. (Image via Pexels/Chevanon Photography)

Caffeine is also a major reason why your eyelid twitch. Excessive caffeine consumption such as in sodas, tea, coffee, and chocolates can trigger a fluttering eye and cause your eyelid to twitch.

If you want to prevent this, limit your caffeine intake and see how that works for you.

7. Allergies

Allergies can cause eyees to twitch. (Image via Freepik/Racool_studio)

Certain allergies can lead to eye twitches and trigger uncomfortable symptoms such as irritation, pain, and eye swelling. This happens when histamine is released due to swollen and inflamed eyes and as a result, causes twitching of the eyes.

8. Tobacco and alcohol use

Tobacco and alcohol use can lead to serious health conditions. (Image via Pexels/Kelly)

Excessive tobacco and alcohol use can severely damage your muscles and result in several problems, including eyelid twitches. If you drink alcohol or consume tobacco regularly and experience twitches in your eyelids, it might be best to avoid them or at least limit your consumption.

In some cases, medications might trigger eyelid twitch as well. Medications linked to the condition may include Parkinson’s disease medicines, antihistamines, antidepressants, diuretics, and more.

It is important to remember that most eye twitches go away on their own without any treatment. However, in cases where they don’t subside, proper medical treatments may be needed. Your healthcare provider may prescribe some antibiotics or ask you to undergo surgery.