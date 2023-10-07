Screen fatigue? Tips to reduce computer vision syndrome and prevent eye strain

Computer vision syndrome is a major problem faced by many. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world shifted to the online mode, which isn't easy on the eyes, though.

People liked the comfort of working from home; hence a lot of employees opted to work in online or hybrid mode. However, working in online mode means you have to stare at your screens for a long period. That puts a significant strain on the eyes, which is known as computer vision syndrome.

It's detrimental to the health of employees and is not restricted to that age group. It also affects kids who enjoy spending a lot of time in front of their computers or tablets.

What is computer vision syndrome?

Many people go through extreme discomfort in the eyes when looking at their screens for a long time.

The degree of discomfort goes up when the screen time is more than usual, which means you might have computer vision syndrome also known as the digital eye strain.

Reading a printed page is not the same as staring at a computer screen. The letters on a computer or mobile device are not always as accurate or precisely defined.

The contrast between the letters and the backdrop is lessened, and the reflections from the screen can make staring at the screen difficult.

Computer vision syndrome symptoms

The most prevalent symptoms of computer vision syndrome are :

Severe headaches

Blurred vision

Pain in the neck and shoulder areas

Irritation in the eyes

Itchiness

Computer vision syndrome treatments

Computer vision syndrome can be treated by making a few changes to your work routine:

1) Take frequent breaks

Following the 20-20-20 rule is advised by researchers if you want to avoid computer vision syndrome.

The rule includes looking at an object that's 20 feet away, for around 20 seconds in approximately every 20 minutes.

2) Use computer vision syndrome glasses

People who don't wear spectacles usually can benefit from investing in computer vision glasses. These glasses protect the eyes from the blue light radiation coming from the screen.

These glasses are highly recommended to avoid computer vision syndrome. They can help alleviate headaches, lower strain on the eyes and also help reduce the discomfort caused by extended use of digital devices.

3) Placing the screen in the right position

It's advised that you keep your screen 20-28 inches away from the eyes. Sitting too close to a digital device is a common mistake that leads to computer vision syndrome.

The computer should also be facing the front of your face instead of being sideways.

4) Focus on your posture

Using a chair with some back support is recommended to ease computer vision syndrome. Choosing the right kind of chair that supports the spine is also important to maintain a correct posture.

You should also make sure to avoid arching or bending the back too much. Try to relax your shoulders while you're working on your computer to avoid back pain.

To summarise, you don't have to completely restrict your screen time to avoid computer vision syndrome. By making a few modifications to your work routine. you can steer clear of the discomfort that comes with it.

By following the aforementioned tips, you will be able to work with a lot less pain, which will result in an increased level of productivity and also help improve your quality of life.