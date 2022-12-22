Food Poisoning vs Stomach Flu: What's the Difference? 

Food poisoning and stomach flu can often be used interchangeably when any unexpected gastrointestinal distress occurs. Both of them tend to have similar symptoms, which makes it difficult to tell them apart. However, the causes of both conditions are completely different.

Food poisoning generally occurs due to consuming foods that are contaminated with parasites, viruses, and bacteria. However, stomach flu, which is also referred to as gastroenteritis, can happen due to cross contact with certain viruses.

In this article, we will discuss the difference between food poisoning and stomach flu and each condition can be identified based on their symptoms.

What is Food Poisoning?

The primary symptoms of food poisoning include vomiting, nausea, weakness, stomach pain, diarrhea, cramping, and fever.

In food poisoning, you should consult the doctor in certain scenarios, including inability to keep liquids in the body, diarrhea that exceeds three days, fever of about 102 degrees Fahrenheit, and bloody diarrhea.

What Is Stomach Flu?

General symptoms of stomach flu include headaches, diarrhea, chills, vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, cramping, and stomach pain.

You should visit a medical professional in case of frequent vomiting, severe rectal pain, severe abdominal pain, diarrhea exceeding two days, a change in mental state, such as lack of energy, and changes in stool.

Food Poisoning vs Stomach Flu

One major difference in food poisoning and stomach flu is that food poisoning is generally caused by consuming food contaminated by viruses and bacteria such as E. Coli or Salmonella. Meanwhile, stomach flu is generally caused by viruses such as norovirus or rotavirus, which attacks the intestine.

The other major difference in food poisoning and stomach flu is that food poisoning is caused by having contaminated food. Moreover, stomach flu can be transmitted through multiple means, including personal contact with an infected person, touching an infected surface, and having contaminated drink or food.

In case of food poisoning and stomach flu, you should always contact a medical professional, especially in case of older people, pregnant women, immune-compromised people, and severe and long lasting symptoms.

A proper diagnosis in cases of food poisoning and stomach flu can go a long way, as it can steer you towards the right treatment and determine if you're contagious or not.

In both food poisoning and stomach flu, you can develop dehydration due to inability to keep the food down. Watch for symptoms of dehydration such as dizziness, dark urine, excessive thirst, and low blood pressure.

Takeaway

In the case of food poisoning or stomach flu, symptoms can often overlap, but the causes of both conditions are different, as already explained above. Due to the symptoms being similar, diagnosing the causes without a doctor can be tricky.

However, for both food poisoning and stomach flu, similar methods are used to manage symptoms and to prevent dehydration. That includes drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated, letting the body rest to recover, and incorporating the BRAT diet when you can keep food down. In case of severe and long-lasting symptoms, though, you must consult a doctor.

