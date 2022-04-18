7 Foods to Eat When You Have Food Poisoning

Food poisoning or foodborne illness is a sickness caused by ingesting food contaminated with bacteria, viruses, or parasites. Nothing is more aggravating than becoming ill after eating your favorite cuisine.

Food poisoning can be as unpleasant as it sounds, with symptoms such as abdominal discomfort, nausea, and vomiting making you miserable.

Experts advise that you rest your stomach after experiencing the symptoms of food poisoning. Foods that are bland and do not irritate the stomach are the best to eat after a bout of foodborne illness.

The recovery process after food poisoning will be aided by clear beverages and drinks that help to rehydrate a person.

What to eat when you have food poisoning

The majority of cases of food poisoning are minor and can be resolved within a few days. The goal throughout such a period is to avoid dehydration.

Dehydration occurs when your body loses fluids and electrolytes (nutrients and minerals). Until the vomiting and diarrhea have stopped, you should avoid solid foods and dairy products. When you're feeling better, gradually resume eating and drinking. Simple things like crackers, bread, and bananas can help.

Avoid spicy foods, fried foods, dairy, and high-fat, high-sugar foods. Drink plenty of water, but stay away from caffeinated beverages.

Here's a look at this list of seven foods that you can consume if you have a foodborne illness:

1) Cold milk

Cold milk calms your stomach lining by lowering stomach acidity and inhibiting acid reflux, providing symptomatic relief in the event of foodborne illness.

To soothe an upset stomach, a glass of ice-cold milk is recommended. You can flavor it anyway you want, but simple cold milk is preferable for immediate comfort.

2) Basil

The best herbs to use to get rid of foodborne illness are basil leaves.

Basil leaves have anti-inflammatory characteristics that help to keep the digestive tract in good shape. By regulating the amount of acid in your body, basil also helps to restore your body's proper pH level (pH is a measurement of how acidic or basic any liquid is).

Using a few basil leaves, extract enough basil juice to fill a glass. To taste, add honey and drink it several times a day.

3) Garlic

Garlic is well-known for its antipyretic (fever-preventing or lowering) and cardiac qualities. It treats symptoms of food poisoning, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, thanks to its powerful antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal effects.

Take one garlic clove with a glass of water once a day. If you can't handle the smell of garlic, you can drink garlic juice.

4) Bananas

Bananas are a fantastic food poisoning solution since they are light and easy to digest.

Bananas are high in potassium (a mineral that helps maintain fluid balance, muscular contractions), and fiber. This makes them a dependable, rapid, and healthy remedy for foodborne illness.

At least one ripe banana or a glass of banana shake should be consumed each day.

5) Yogurt and fenugreek

Yogurt contains antibacterial (bacteria-killing) characteristics that aid in the battle against food-poisoning bacteria.

Furthermore, fenugreek seeds contain a large amount of soluble fiber, which absorbs water and bulks up stools, making them easier to pass. Fenugreek seeds have a lubricating quality that aids in the treatment of stomach pain.

Take one teaspoon of fenugreek seeds and one teaspoon of yogurt. The seeds should be swallowed whole, rather than chewed.

6) Apple cider vinegar

A popular home cure for foodborne illness is apple cider vinegar. It has been used in cooking and healing for ages. Because of its alkaline action, it is one of the greatest remedies for food poisoning.

The alkaline impact reduces stomach acidity, which aids in the relief of food poisoning symptoms.

In a cup of hot water, combine 2-3 tablespoons of ACV. Before you consume your food, sip the prepared beverage.

7) Ginger & honey

Ginger is helpful in lowering the symptoms of foodborne illness. Ginger will soothe your stomach lining due to its inherent anti-inflammatory effects.

Meanwhile, honey is one of the most effective food poisoning cures due to its antibacterial and antifungal characteristics.

Boil a cup of water with one scoop of grated ginger in it. Taste and adjust the amount of honey as needed. Alternatively, you can eat ginger slices straight away.

