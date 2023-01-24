Foodborne illnesses basically occur when you consume foods that are contaminated with disease-causing pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, and fungi. That can result from eating foods that already have naturally toxic substances.

The most common contaminated foods that might lead to foodborne illnesses include raw chicken, eggs, and fish. Moreover, uncooked food items such as salads can also get contaminated and cause illnesses when kept open for a long time. Besides, when people touch food with dirty hands, the germs and bacteria in the hand can also contaminate the food and lead to foodborne diseases.

Some of the most common foodborne illnesses that are caused by contaminated foods include norovirus, campylobacteriosis, listeriosis, clostridium perfringens, and anisakiasis.

What causes foodborne illness?

Raw meat can cause foodborne disease. (Photo via Pexels/Angele J)

Foodborne diseases may occur from any of the given sources:

viruses

bacteria

parasites

prions

environment pollutants

naturally occurring toxins in certain foods such as mushrooms and corn

What are the symptoms of foodborne illness?

Fever is a major symptom of foodborne disease. (Photo via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Some of the most common signs and symptoms of foodborne illnesses include the following:

vomiting

fever

severe diarrhea with blood

stomachache

abdominal cramps

joint pain

dehydration

backaches

While the symptoms of foodborne illnesses can range from stomach pain and diarrhea to fever that can last up to several days, they may depend on the cause of the condition and the disease that you have.

The diagnosis of foodborne illness is primarily based on the recent foods that you’ve consumed. When it comes to diagnostic tests, though, stool culture is enough to diagnose if you have a foodborne disease or not.

Treatment for foodborne illnesses

Foodborne illnesses may be treated with a combination of prescription and over-the-counter medications as well as at-home remedies.

The medication prescribed by the doctor, though, depends on the type of infection you have and the symptoms you experience. Severe cases, meanwhile, might require immediate hospitalization.

Some common things recommended by the doctor as a treatment for foodborne illnesses may include:

drinking water or healthy fluids in cases of prolonged vomiting or diarrhea

getting proper rest

taking antibiotics and painkillers (if prescribed)

taking antitoxins

How can you prevent foodborne illnesses?

You can prevent foodborne illness by following the below-given tips:

Store food hygienically

Storing and handling food items hygienically during processing and cooking can potentially prevent foodborne illness. It's also important to serve food hygienically, using clean hands and utensils.

Wash your hands

Washing your hands often and thoroughly with soap and water before and after handling food can reduce your risk of any type of foodborne illness. You must also wash your hands properly after using the bathroom, coming back from the market or hospital, and handling pets.

Separate food items

Wash your hands often to prevent foodborne illnesses. (Photo via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

If you want to keep foodborne illnesses at bay, ensure that you separate the food items as soon as you bring them home.

Keep poultry, seafood, and raw meat separate from your fruits, vegetables, and other ready-to-eat foods. Doing this will help prevent cross-contamination and keep your food healthy.

Clean items thoroughly

Before you cook, make sure to wash your food, including vegetables, fruits, and meat. Also, ensure that you regularly clean the food surfaces, cutting boards, and kitchen utensils after each use. Use hot water and detergent to clean your kitchen counter too.

Avoid consuming unpasteurized dairy items and raw beverages

Avoid drinking unpasteurized milk. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Try to avoid drinking unpasteurized dairy items and raw beverages such as juice products as these may also be contaminated and lead to foodborne illness.

Cook your food thoroughly

Avoid eating raw foods, instead, cook them safely and thoroughly at the right temperature to prevent undercooking and reduce the risk of foodborne disease.

Isolate yourself when you are ill

If you are feeling unwell, do not go out or prepare food for others. Stay at home, rest, and follow preventive measures till your symptoms subside.

Foodborne illnesses may be resolved within a few days or weeks, depending on the cause and severity of the symptoms. However, in severe cases, it's best to consult a doctor and seek medical attention as soon as possible.

