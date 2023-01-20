Do you know about the symptoms of norovirus? No? Well, here’s an overview of what this infection is all about. This article talks about what exactly is norovirus, its symptoms, its causes, and how you can prevent it.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus, also called stomach flu or winter vomiting bug, is a highly contagious infection that passes through direct or indirect contact with an infected person. The infection can even spread through contaminated water, food, and surfaces, and can also pass quickly in closed quarters, including schools, hospitals, offices, etc.

Though it’s not actually flu, the vomiting and diarrhea can be severe and badly affect your health.

What are the causes of norovirus?

There are many causes of norovirus and people can get the infection in many ways.

You can get a norovirus infection through direct contact with someone who is sick or perhaps you sit on an infected surface or touch an infected door before touching your nose or mouth, or drinking or eating contaminated water and food.

Norovirus can spread through foods. (Photo via Pexels/Antony Trivet)

The tiny particles enter your body through your nose or mouth, make their way to your stomach and enter your intestines, thereby causing various symptoms of norovirus.

Sometimes, certain sea foods, such as oysters, are already contaminated with norovirus, and further spread after consuming or even touching it.

Symptoms of norovirus

Symptoms of norovirus start between 12 and 48 hours after being exposed to the infection and can range from very mild to severe.

Some major norovirus symptoms in adults include the following:

severe vomiting and nausea

fever

chills and headaches

stomach cramps

diarrhea or watery stools

body aches

Fever is a symptom of norovirus. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

Usually, the symptoms of norovirus last between 24 to 72 hours, however, if they persist beyond this time, you must see your doctor immediately, especially if you start experiencing bloody stools.

Always remember that diarrhea can lead to severe dehydration, and therefore, it is important to seek medical assistance at the right time.

Symptoms of norovirus in babies

Infants and toddlers are more vulnerable to viruses and are more likely to get infected. Thus, it's important to look out for certain symptoms so that serious complications can be avoided.

Symptoms of norovirus in infants and children include the following:

vomiting

sleepiness

diarrhea

irritability

loss of appetite

It is important to note that infections spread quickly among small children, and therefore, infected children should avoid schools and other activities.

How to avoid symptoms of norovirus?

Norovirus spreads quickly in crowded and compact places such as parks, schools, nursing homes, etc., and is common during the winter season and early spring months. And while you can’t really prevent the infection, you can certainly reduce the risk of getting exposed to it by following important tips.

Some daily preventive measures you can take to reduce your chances of getting norovirus include:

washing your hands with soap and water, especially after coming back from the market, hospital, office, or park

washing vegetables and fruits thoroughly before consuming them

cooking seafood safely and properly

not consuming foods prepared by a sick person

avoiding going out if you are sick

Wash your hands to prevent infections. (Photo via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

There is no treatment to cure this infection, however, following certain steps can potentially ease the symptoms and help you feel much better. These include drinking lots of water and healthy liquids, eating bland and homemade foods, and getting proper rest.

