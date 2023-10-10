We all want to have a sound sleep at night but certain factors, including the food we eat before bed, may make it quite challenging to stay asleep. Some foods and beverages, if taken close to bedtime can cause sleep deprivation. It also affects your mental and physical well-being further leading to problems with your professional and personal life.

So, what are those foods that you should avoid before your bedtime? Is it a heavy meal or coffee? This article discusses seven of the worst foods that can keep you awake and should be definitely avoided.

7 foods you should avoid for a sound sleep

Here are seven types of foods and drinks that you should not eat before your bedtime:

1. Spicy foods

Spicy foods must be avoided for a sound sleep. (Image via Pexels/Klaus Nielsen)

The very first types of food that you should avoid close to your bedtime are spicy foods. That’s because consuming spicy foods can lead to stomach issues and also trigger acid reflux at night thereby causing difficulty staying asleep. This is especially important if you already have heartburn or acid reflux problems.

Besides, spicy foods can also increase your body temperature and may cause disturbance in your sleep.

2. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables should be avoided before bed. (Image via Pexels/Ivan Samkov)

Vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, and broccoli should also be avoided before bed as these vegetables are loaded with fiber and take time to digest and may interfere with your sleep. This can cause digestive problems at night and may trigger frequent bowel movements.

Therefore, avoid eating cruciferous vegetables just before your bedtime and give your body enough time to digest them properly.

3. Fried foods

Fried foods at night can keep you awake. (Image via Pexels/Lukas)

Late-night cravings for foods like fries and burgers are common but if you want to have a sound sleep, it's best to avoid them before your bedtime.

That’s because fried foods at night can lead to indigestion and may cause sleep disturbance. Fried and fatty foods can also trigger stomach issues like diarrhea at night and keep you awake.

4. High-sugar foods like ice creams and cereals

Ice creams should be avoided before bedtime. (Image via Pexels/Teejay)

Ice creams in desserts are quite tempting but it is also important to note that high sugary items late at night can disrupt your sleep and affect your health. That’s because sugar-based foods take time to digest and if you lay down while they are still digesting, it can cause digestion problems and lead to unavoidable stomach pain.

Moreover, experts believe that eating sugary foods right before your sleep can spike your energy and keep you away from falling asleep anytime soon.

5. Fast food and packaged snacks

Fast food items must be avoided before sleeping for a sound sleep. (Image via Pexels/Brett Jordan)

Packaged and fast foods are also some common foods to avoid before bed for a sound sleep. In fact, several studies also suggest that diets high in processed foods just before bed can affect sleep quality and also reduce your sleep duration.

Additionally, ultra-processed foods at night can cause weight gain and may lead to problems like sleep apnea as well.

6. Alcohol

Alcohol can cause sleep deprivation. (Image via Pexels/Charlotte May)

If you like to have a drink at night to unwind, it's time to stop. While alcohol is the most common beverage people use to sleep like a baby, studies show that it can lead to extreme sleep disturbance and affect your mental health.

Over time, this can cause insomnia and may give rise to several other medical conditions as well.

7. Caffeinated drinks

Caffeinated drinks shouldn't be consumed before bedtime for a sound sleep. (Image via Pexels/Elizabeth Gartside)

Caffeinated drinks such as tea and coffee should be avoided before bedtime as they can cause your energy to spike and may further trigger sleeplessness.

Not only tea and coffee, but there are several food items like chocolates and ice creams that contain caffeine and thus, should not be consumed before sleeping.

Studies also claim that caffeinated items when consumed before bedtime can cause digestive problems and may trigger stomach pain and diarrhea as well.

So, now that you know about these foods and drinks, make sure you avoid consuming them just before your bedtime for a sound sleep. Practice mindful eating especially at night to keep your physical and mental health in check.