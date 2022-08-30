7 Best Bedtime Teas to Help You Sleep

Bedtime teas are a particular kind of herbal tea brewed with a unique combination of herbs to help you unwind before bed.

According to experts, bedtime tea is one of the best natural sleep aids. It provides calming and soothing effects that can improve your sleep before bed. You can also combine it with other ingredients, such as spices. Herbal teas, unlike coffee, do not contain caffeine, making them an excellent beverage to consume before bed.

Valerian Root Tea and 6 Other Best Bedtime Tea for Calming Sleep

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that an estimated 30 percent of Americans do not get enough sleep every night, making individuals more susceptible to accidents, injuries, and a wide range of chronic illnesses.

The good news is that several low-cost, natural sleep aids are available—light-blocking eye masks, deeply calming meditation applications, and cozy weighted blankets, to name a few. Still, the greatest is one you probably already have in your kitchen cupboards. Yes, we're discussing a cup of one of the best bedtime teas for falling asleep.

1) Chamomile tea

Chamomile is one of the plants most frequently suggested as a natural sleep aid. Chamomile flower's oils may aid in calming the nervous system and are a great bedtime tea ingredient.

Apigenin, a component found in the flower, may also aid in mental relaxation and sleep induction. This herbal infusion is a great bedtime beverage, thanks to the science behind it.

Chamomile tea has a flowery and apple-like flavor.

2) Lavender tea

Lavender essential oils, like chamomile, can help with relaxation.

The essential oil can either be consumed as a bedtime tea, applied physically with soap or lotion, or inhaled through a candle or diffuser. Stress relief and better sleep can both be attributed to the relaxation effect.

Lavender tea has a strong flowery flavor. It can also have a slight perfume-like quality depending on the source.

3) Magnolia tea

A less common choice for bedtime tea could be magnolia tea. However, after just three weeks, both sleep and depressive symptoms improved when researchers examined the benefits of magnolia tea on postpartum mothers who were having trouble.

These beneficial symptoms did not interfere with the mother's capacity to care for her infant at night or cause any dysfunction during the day. Even more intriguing is that the benefits of drinking magnolia tea outweigh those of chamomile tea, making it a popular choice among many.

4) Valerian root tea

In Europe, drinking valerian root bedtime tea to unwind has been a tradition for many years. Here in the United States, it is not generally practiced.

Although there has been little study on the subject, a review of 16 trials involving more than 1,000 people showed that valerian root tea might enhance better sleep quality and aid in sleep induction.

Six of the 16 studies found statistically significant benefits for resting without any unfavorable side effects. Further studies are required to support these claims.

5) Peppermint tea

Since peppermint tea is naturally caffeine-free, there's no need to worry about putting a little extra zing in your bedtime brew. However, there hasn't been much research on how peppermint tea impacts sleep.

However, trials have shown peppermint oil to be an effective muscle relaxant. If you frequently experience IBS symptoms, it may also assist in soothing your stomach. It's a minty-fresh way to get going and relax.

6) Lemon balm tea

Lemon balm is a member of the mint family. It is used in traditional medicine to aid digestion and sleep. The plant is thought to alleviate stress and aid in relaxation.

Combining lemon balm and valerian roots may help reduce agitation and promote restful sleep. Lemon balm tea has a somewhat minty flavor with a hint of citrus.

7) Passionflower tea

Most people are more accustomed to drinking chamomile or lavender tea for better sleep than passionflower tea. However, keep this relaxing bedtime tea in mind because it may help with better sleep quality and reduce insomnia.

An analysis of nine studies found that tinctures, teas, and syrups made from passionflowers could have calming properties that could help people deal with anxiety.

Wrapping up

Numerous studies have produced a ton of information that supports the idea that your body absorbs nutrients from the food you eat when you sleep.

As a result, if you drink tea before bed, your body will be able to benefit from all of its health benefits. In contrast, going for a brew with added sugar or caffeine can prevent you from falling asleep and should be avoided.

