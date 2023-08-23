Foods to avoid when you're under the weather

Its no news how frustrating a cold can be – the sneezing and congestion - and let's not forget that constant runny nose. Fear not, though, because when it comes to fighting a cold, the food you eat plays a significant role.

Say goodbye to those tissue boxes piled high, and let's dive into the worst snacks you should avoid when you're battling that pesky cold.

Worst foods to eat when you have a cold

Sugary treats: While that chocolate bar might seem like a comforting ally, sugar can weaken your immune system.

Sugary treats can hinder the body's ability to fight off those germs. Instead, opt for naturally sweet fruits to satisfy your cravings without sabotaging your immune system.

Dairy: Dairy products, like creamy ice cream or a cheesy pizza, can increase mucus production, exacerbating your congestion.

If your nose feels like it's staging a protest, it might be a good time to give dairy a temporary break.

Fried goods: As tempting as those crispy fries might be, fried snacks are a no-go during a cold.

They can trigger inflammation in your body, making you feel even more under the weather. Opt for grilled, baked or steamed options to keep your immune system happy.

Salty snacks: High-sodium goods like canned soups and chips can dehydrate you and make your throat feel scratchy.

When fighting a cold, hydration is your ally. Swap out salty snacks for broths, herbal teas and good old water.

Caffeine: Coffee lovers, brace yourselves – caffeine can interfere with your sleep and potentially dehydrate you.

Both are things the body doesn't need when it's already working hard to fend off that cold. Opt for caffeine-free herbal teas to keep warm and cozy.

Spicy dishes: While a fiery curry might clear your sinuses temporarily, spicy foods can also irritate the stomach and exacerbate digestive issues that sometimes come with a cold.

If you're craving a little kick, go for milder spices that won't leave you feeling uncomfortable.

Alcohol: As much as that glass of wine might seem like a cold comfort, alcohol can weaken the immune system and lead to dehydration. When you're on the mend, it's best to steer clear of alcoholic beverages.

Processed picks: Processed foods laden with additives and preservatives might be convenient, but they won't do your immune system any favors.

Instead, go for whole, nutrient-rich foods that give your body the fuel it needs to fight off that cold.

Greasy fast food: Fast food might be a quick fix, but it's also loaded with unhealthy fats and additives.

These can dampen your immune response and make recovery longer. Opt for home-cooked meals packed with vegetables and lean proteins instead.

Refined carbs: White bread, pasta and other refined carbs can cause blood sugar spikes and lead to inflammation.

That can hinder the body's ability to recover from a cold. Choose whole grains like brown rice and quinoa for sustained energy and better immune support.

There you have it, cold warriors – a guide to navigating your diet when you're battling a cold.

Remember, what you eat is not just fuel; it's medicine that can either aid or hinder your recovery. By avoiding the aforementioned worst foods, you will give your immune system the boost it needs to fight off those pesky germs.

So the next time you're tempted to reach for that sugary treat or greasy burger, think about the journey your body is on to conquer that cold.

Opt for nutrient-packed, whole-foods that will nourish you from the inside out. Hydrate, rest, and let your body do its amazing work while you focus on getting back to feeling your best.