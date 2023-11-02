Foods Bad for Teeth: 6 Worst Foods You Should Avoid to Maintain Healthy and Strong Teeth

Are certain foods bad for teeth? Well, yes. From acidic foods to sugary treats, there are several foods that can wreak havoc not only on your teeth but damage your gums too. Certain foods can cause unbearable pain, tooth abscesses, and chewing issues, and may also lead to several other serious issues.

Thus, knowing what to avoid and eat, that too in moderation, can prevent teeth damage and also help you manage your overall oral health. So, watch out for these worst foods that can damage your teeth and compromise your oral health.

Top 6 Foods Bad for Teeth That You Should Avoid

Read on to learn about some of the foods that are bad for your teeth. You should avoid them or at least consume them in moderation.

1. Candies and sweets

Foods bad for teeth includes candies. (Image via Pexels/Ylanite Koppens)

Candies and sweets, especially the ones which are sticky and sour, are bad foods for your teeth. That’s because these kinds of candies contain different types of acids that can completely damage your teeth and cause gum disease as well.

Additionally, these candies are sticky and chewy and get stuck in the teeth for a longer duration. Over time, this causes tooth decay and plaque buildup and leads to several other problems.

2. Citrus fruits

Frequent consumption of citrus fruits can damage teeth. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Citrus fruits are indeed a very nutritious and healthy food option, but frequent consumption of these fruits can make the teeth more prone to damage, thereby adding them to the list of foods bad for teeth.

Acidic fruits can also erode enamel and trigger mouth sores as well. However, this doesn’t mean you should completely avoid them. Just make sure to consume your favorite citrus fruit in moderation and you are good to go.

3. Dried fruits

Dried fruits stick to the teeth and cause decay. (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Just like citrus fruits, dried fruits are also on the list of foods bad for teeth. That’s because dried fruits are high in sugar and often stick to the teeth, exposing them to damage.

Some examples of dried fruits that you shouldn’t consume in excess include raisins, prunes, and apricots.

4. Chips

The starch in chips can cause plaque build up. (Image via Pexels/Valeria Boltneva)

We all love potato chips and other varieties available in the market, but did you know that these chips are loaded with starch that can lead to plaque buildup, if consumed frequently.

Also, chips get trapped between teeth and, over time, cause bacterial infection, too, making it the worst food for your teeth.

5. Ice

Chewing ice can cause enamel damage. (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

If you like chewing ice, you need to stop right away, as ice is also known to be among foods bad for teeth.

According to the American Dental Association, chewing ice or any other hard substance frequently can cause enamel damage and also make your teeth more prone to pain and other problems such as broken or cracked teeth.

6. Bread

Foods bad for teeth: Bread can stuck in between teeth and cause dental problems. (Image via Pexels/Marta Dzedyshko)

Just like chewy candies and starch, bread can also get stuck in your teeth and lead to enamel damage and gum problems. According to dental experts, these types of foods feed teeth bacteria and can cause numerous dental issues over time.

Alongside bread, however, you must also watch out for quantities of foods like breakfast cereals, pretzels, popcorn, and pastas, as all these can get stuck in between your teeth and wreak havoc.

To minimize the issues of the aforementioned foods bad for teeth, particularly citrus and dried fruits, the best you can do is eat them in moderation. However, for foods like candies and ice, the best way to go is to avoid them completely. They are not just bad for your teeth, but they can harm your overall health as well.

Moreover, you must remember to rinse your mouth after every meal and brush twice a day to prevent plaque buildup and damage and to promote oral health. Most importantly, avoid brushing your teeth immediately after you’ve consumed any type of acidic food or drink. Wait for at least 10 to 15 minutes.