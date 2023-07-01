Gum disease: Understanding the symptoms, stages and potential consequences

Periodontal disease, sometimes referred to as gum disease, is a widespread oral health issue that affects millions of individuals worldwide. It's a progressive disease that, if left untreated, can lead to severe complications.

In this article, we explore the symptoms, stages and potential consequences of gum disease.

Symptoms of gum disease

Symptoms (Image via Freepik/Nensuria)

Recognizing the early signs of periodontal disease is crucial for timely intervention and effective treatment.

Here are some typical symptoms to watch out for:

Gum inflammation: Gum disease is frequently detected for the first time by swollen, red or sensitive gums. Gums that are healthy should be pink and firm.

Bleeding gums: If your gums bleed easily, especially during brushing or flossing, it may be a sign of periodontal disease. Healthy gums should not bleed.

Receding gums: As periodontal disease progresses, the gum tissue may start to pull away from the teeth, exposing the tooth roots. As a result, the teeth may become more sensitive and appear longer.

Persistent bad breath: Bad breath that doesn't go away even after brushing and using mouthwash can be a symptom of periodontal disease. The foul odor is caused by bacteria accumulating in the pockets formed between the gums and teeth.

Stages of periodontal disease

Gum problem progression (Image via Freepik/Bearfotos)

Periodontal disease progresses through different stages, each with its own characteristics and implications. The stages are:

Gingivitis: This is the earliest stage of periodontal disease and is characterized by gum inflammation. At this stage, the disease is reversible with proper oral hygiene and professional dental cleaning.

Early periodontitis: Gingivitis can develop into early periodontitis, if left untreated. At this point, the infection has already begun to damage the bone that supports the teeth, which results in bone loss and wider gum pockets.

Moderate periodontitis: As the disease advances, the gum pockets deepen further, and more bone loss occurs. Teeth may become loose or shift, affecting bite and overall oral health.

Advanced periodontitis: At this stage, the damage is severe, and teeth may be at risk of falling out. Extensive bone loss, gum recession and tooth mobility are common features.

Can gum disease kill you?

Is it fatal? (Image via Freepik)

While periodontal disease itself may not directly cause death, it can have serious implications for overall health.

Research has shown a link between periodontal disease and various systemic conditions, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes and respiratory infections. The bacteria present in infected gums can enter the bloodstream and travel to other parts of the body, contributing to these health issues.

Can gum disease make you sick?

Yes, gum disease can make you sick. The chronic inflammation associated with periodontal disease can weaken the immune system, making it more difficult for the body to fight off infections.

Additionally, the bacteria in the mouth can cause respiratory infections when inhaled into the lungs.

Prevention and treatment

Regular flossing (Image via Freepik/Zinkevyh))

Gum disease must be avoided if one wants to keep their teeth healthy. Plaque removal and bacterial build-up can be prevented by brushing, flossing and regular professional dental cleanings.

If periodontal disease is detected, treatments like deep cleaning, antibiotics, and, in severe cases, surgery may be necessary to control the infection and restore oral health.

If left untreated, gum disease, a prevalent issue with oral health, can have significant effects.

For the purpose of preserving healthy gums and general wellbeing, it's essential to recognise the symptoms, comprehend the stages and take preventative action. Regular dental check-ups and practicing good oral hygiene are key to keeping periodontal disease at bay. Remember, a healthy smile starts with healthy gums.

