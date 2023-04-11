Gums Under Attack: The Top Causes of Bleeding Gums

Do you ever find that when you floss or brush your teeth, your gums bleed? Knowing about the causes of bleeding gums helps in better treating the condition.

One common dental health problem that many individuals face is bleeding gums. In fact, bleeding while flossing or right after might be such a regular issue that you could even believe it to be a natural response. This is not true at all.

Your grin may be hiding a much bigger issue if your gums frequently bleed, are painful, or appear bloated.

Possible causes of bleeding gums

Gum bleeding is frequently brought on by poor dental hygiene. Inflammation, nutritional deficits, or even a new toothbrush could cause it. These are issues that you can typically resolve on your own at home.

However, bleeding gums might occasionally be a sign of a more serious problem.

Imperfect dentures may also cause bleeding gums. (Image via Unsplash/ Peter Kasprzyk)

There are a variety of reasons why gum bleeds, from improper brushing techniques to more serious conditions like gum disease. Gum bleeding is not harmful in and of itself, but the underlying condition that is causing it might be.

Here are the common causes of bleeding gums:

1) Brushing or flossing too harshly

Brushing or flossing your teeth too hard doesn't make them cleaner; it can be one of the most common causes of bleeding gums. When cleaning your teeth, modify your technique and use a toothbrush with a soft bristle.

2) Wearing imperfectly fitting dentures

Inadequately fitting dentures may scratch your gums and irritate them, which is also one of the common causes of bleeding gums.

People who don't remove their dentures at night may be particularly susceptible to gum bleeding. It is also crucial to thoroughly brush your teeth and clean your dentures if you wear dentures to avoid plaque buildup and gum inflammation.

3) Gingivitis

Gum inflammation is referred to as gingivitis and is linked to bleeding gums. If caught early enough, treatment for bleeding gums is possible. It is also avoidable with good oral hygiene.

Good oral hygiene is important for preventing bleeding gums. (Image via Unsplash/ Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

The absence of gingivitis risk factors is necessary. These include oral dryness, smoking, diabetes, and times of hormonal swings, especially in women.

4) Pregnancy

Hormonal changes are a part of pregnancy and are among the possible causes of bleeding gums. Inflammation and painful gums may be brought on by such changes.

Gum bleeding during this time can be avoided with good cleanliness practices. However, if the situation worsens, a dental consultation is crucial to prevent the consequences.

5) Medications

Some drugs may increase gum sensitivity or are among the most common causes of bleeding gums. For instance, blood-thinning drugs can make it more likely for bleeding to occur, especially at the gumline since they make it harder for the blood to clot.

The risk of gum bleeding can also be increased by taking aspirin, birth control pills, NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), and some blood pressure medications. If your gums are bleeding frequently, especially, inform your dentist about any new medications you're taking.

6) Poor diet

You might think diet is unrelated, but a poor diet is also one of the possible causes of bleeding gums. Processed food additives might irritate gums and produce light bleeding. For instance, starchy foods may become trapped between the teeth and decompose into sugar, which may promote the formation of plaque.

Diet also has a great role in gum health. (Image via Unspalsh/ Megan Thomas)

These foods can cause gum irritation, bleeding, and a rise in decay if consumed in excess.

Now that you know about the causes, you should not overlook this matter and think gums are bleeding for no reason at all.

But try not to worry too much! Your dentist should be able to quickly resolve the causes of bleeding gums. The goal is to see your dentist as soon as you suspect a problem so that he or she can handle your tooth condition gently and successfully.

