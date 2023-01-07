There are several foods with folate that you can effectively incorporate into your diet routine. Folate can be understood as the water-soluble vitamin B9 that is important for different functions in your body.

This will help in reducing the probability related to birth defects along with promoting fetal growth and supporting healthy cell division.

In this article, we will discuss foods with folate along with various sources of folic acid.

Eggs for folate (Image via Pexels/Foodie Factor)

Foods High in Folate

#1 Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds are amongst the best foods with folate along with proteins, fibers, vitamins, and minerals. They will also keep you satiated for a longer period of time and help you avoid crunching on junk and processed foods. Nuts and seeds are also good for your digestive health.

#2 Broccoli

Broccoli is amongst the dynamic foods with folate, which provides your body with a multitude of health benefits along with providing your body with a variety of antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins.

They tend to be rich in vitamins such as A, K, and C. Broccoli also tend to have an increasing amount of anti-cancer properties.

#3 Beets

Beets also tend to be amongst efficient foods with folate, which is also rich in vitamin C, potassium, and manganese. Besides adding color to your food dishes, they will provide multiple benefits to the body, including improving your skin health, enhancing your heart health, and more.

The antioxidants present in beets are also effective for maintaining blood pressure in your body.

#4 Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts also tend to be among decent foods with folate within the cruciferous vegetable family, which also includes cabbage, kale, and broccoli.

They are especially rich in minerals and vitamins that will help in enhancing the overall functioning of the body. The Brussels sprouts will also help in improving your gut health, reducing inflammation in the body, and enhancing your overall digestive health.

5. Citrus Foods

Citrus foods are also amongst the decent foods with folate, which are not only healthier in nature but also tend to be tastier. Citrus foods such as oranges, limes, grapefruit, and lemons tend to be rich sources of both folate and vitamin C.

A decent intake of these fruits into your diet routine will help in lowering the chances associated with chronic diseases such as pancreatic, stomach, and breast cancer. The high amount of vitamin C and antioxidants in the fruit will also enable you to get glowing skin and shiny hair.

6. Eggs

Eggs tend to be amongst the most effective foods with folate that will help in boosting your protein intake, vitamin B12, and folate. The antioxidants present in the eggs are good for your eye health while the protein present in them is good for your muscles. Regular intake of eggs will also help you in your workout routine.

Citrus fruits (Image via Pexels/Alin Luna)

Sources of Folic Acid

Folic acid is often naturally found in several foods such as beans, turnip greens, lettuce, asparagus, and spinach. They can also be found in foods such as orange juice, avocados, papaya, corn, bok choy, honey-drawn melon, sunflower seed, cantaloupe, and more. Folic acid tends to be crucial for the effective functioning of the country as there are even countries that have made the mandatory fortification of numerous grains with folic acid.

Overall, folate tends to be an essential micronutrient that should be made rich in your diet. Eating the above-listed foods with folate such as fruits, seeds, and nuts will help in increasing the intake of this food. They will also help in enhancing other aspects of your health and well-being.

