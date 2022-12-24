Ginger shots have become increasingly popular in the nutrition community. However, many people don't seem to know what exactly a ginger shot is and what it does.

In this article, you will learn about this certain type of drink as well as about a few additional health benefits of ginger, as taking ginger shots is not the only way to consume ginger.

What are Ginger Shots?

Ginger shots are spicy, so they’re usually consumed in one or two gulps. (Image via Pexels / Anete Lusina)

Ginger shots are a concentrated drink made with fresh ginger. The ingredients vary depending on the recipe, but sometimes a shot only contains fresh ginger juice.

Sometimes, shots contain lemon juice, orange juice, turmeric, cayenne pepper and/or manuka honey. The ginger is juiced or grated and combined with other liquids such as lemon or orange juice. It's available at specialty health food stores and juiceries.

You can make these shots in your kitchen by juicing a knob of fresh ginger, mixing it with other ingredients in a high-powered blender or adding freshly grated ginger to citrus juice. Ginger shots are spicy, usually consumed in one or two gulps.

Health Benefits of Ginger Shots

Enhances your immune system. (Image via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

Ginger has a lot of benefits. Although robust evidence supports its effects, research on ginger shots is limited, as most of the research is based on high-dose ginger supplements. Here're four benefits of ginger shot:

1) Rich in Antioxidant and Anti-inflammatory properties

Ginger is jam-packed with anti-inflammatory compounds, including several antioxidants, which protect the body from unstable molecules called free radicals. Ginger has been shown to reduce inflammation in the cells of people who have conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory gut disease.

2) Soothes nausea and digestive issues

Ginger is a common natural treatment for stomach issues such as bloating, indigestion, and intestinal cramping.

Taking ginger supplements can help you feel better by increasing the movement of food through the stomach, improving indigestion, decreasing bloating, and reducing intestinal cramping. Ginger can help alleviate nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and surgery.

3) Boosts Immune Health

Ginger may help keep the immune system healthy. The spicy vegetable is rich in antioxidants, substances that remove harmful substances called free radicals from the body. Free radicals can damage cells and play a role in the development of chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease.

Honey and lemon juice are common ingredients in ginger shots. Not only do they taste good, but they also have properties that have been shown to have antibacterial and antiviral effects.

4) Promotes Weight Loss

Ginger can help you lose weight. Ginger contains compounds that may increase the thermic effect of food, which increases the calories burned to break down food. It may also increase ghrelin, a hormone that controls hunger levels and reduce appetite.

How to Make Ginger Shots at Home?

Ginger shots are easy to make at home. (Image via Unsplash / Lawrence Aritao)

Are you ready to give ginger health shots a try? There are many options available for purchase, but you can also make them at home.

Ginger shots are readily available for purchase at specialty grocers and health food stores. However, if you’d prefer to make your own ginger shots at home, simply combine 1/4 cup (24 grams) peeled fresh ginger root with 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice in a blender.

Blend on high speed till it's cloudy. Dilute the mixture with water to make a refreshing drink. Drink 1 ounce (30 ml) of this ginger mixture daily, and store the rest in a refrigerator in an airtight bottle.

Takeaway

To sum things up, ginger shots are a refreshing beverage with a host of potential health benefits. However, they should be consumed in moderation and only as a short-term treatment option. If you have a serious health concern, you may consider consulting your doctor before adding ginger shots to your diet.

