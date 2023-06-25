From botox to traptox: Exploring the cutting-edge cosmetic trend

On TikTok, the botox injection known as #TrapTox has received more than two million views.

We've all heard about receiving Botox injections in the hairline, forehead and smile wrinkles. The discussion has been built on with #TrapTox. Continue reading to know about this new TikTok trend.

What is traptox?

People have used Botox treatment for hairline, lips and other body parts. (Image via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

Having muscle-relaxing injections, like Botulinum Toxin, administered to the trapezius muscles is referred to as "traptox."

Some people choose to have this surgery for key photo opportunities like their wedding days to reduce muscular tightness and pain and provide the appearance of a smaller neck and shoulders.

The fad is said to have started with a photo of Kim Kardashian that was purportedly modified to make her traps muscle appear smaller. Since then, Kardashian has admitted that she had Botox injections in that area of her body.

Why are people getting TrapTox?

For many reasons, the injections are given to the trapezius muscle. First of all, some people have used the technique to relieve pain. The broad, superficial muscle in the back can be stretched to relieve pain brought on by tight muscles and may even prevent headaches from developing.

Others do so to make changes to how they look. Experts say that cosmetically, it can provide the appearance of an extended neck and help produce slimmer shoulders.

How does Traptox work?

Botox treatment provide temporary solution. (Image via Unsplash/Diama Polekhina)

This is not the first instance of Botox being used to treat a medical issue; the FDA has approved the injections to treat a variety of conditions, including hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating), chronic migraine and urinary incontinence.

A needle is inserted numerous times through the skin and superficially into the muscle as part of the treatment. There is little discomfort, comparable to what's felt during acupuncture.

The effects of the treatment endure for three to five months, so more injections are required during that period to avail its benefits.

Each trap muscle injection can require up to 40–50 units per side and takes roughly ten minutes to produce the popular slimming effect and an illusion of an elongated neck.

Within two weeks, the neck will feel both relieved and tense, with visible results in four to six weeks.

How safe is Traptox treatment?

Botox injections are generally safe for most people, but they should be avoided by those who have a history of neuromuscular diseases like myasthenia gravis.

The trapezius muscle becomes weaker from Botox injections, making it potentially challenging to exercise in the future. Muscle loss occurs when a person does not use their muscles. It won't hurt to attempt the operation once, but continuing to receive injections will probably have a long-lasting impact.

However, before hopping on the viral trends, it's important to understand the pros and cons and discuss them with your healthcare provider.

