Gambling disorder is one of the few behavioral addictions recognized by the DSM. Since at its core lies the impulse to repeat a set of addictive behaviors, it is not just about going to the casino a couple of times and wanting to go again. An individual finds it challenging to regulate their impulses while gambling due to their ignorance of all other areas of their lives and their intense preoccupation with the act itself.

Having an addiction that drains you of your money, friendships, relationships, and career prospects doesn't sound like something most of us would sign up for, and yet many of us end up doing the same. It is important to note that whether it is you who is dealing with a gambling disorder or your loved one, you will always deserve more. You can always come out of the vicious cycle and live a fuller life.

Gambling addiction is much more common than you can imagine. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

What is Gambling Disorder?

The slots may seem fascinating, but regulation is the only way to protect yourself. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

As stated previously, Gambling disorder is a set of behavioral patterns that make it difficult for an individual to regulate their impulses. Gambling addiction is very closely related to behavioral principles. One of the most prominent theories of why addiction continues is the principle of reinforcement. A reinforcer is anything that increases the probability of a behavior. To better understand this, researchers also introduced schedules of reinforcement. One of the schedules is called intermittent reinforcement.

Have you ever wondered why gamblers continue to invest money and time even when they experience frequent losses? It is due to their belief that intermittent reinforcement will reward their experience at some point. This point is not known, and the gambler ends up in a deep hole.

What mental illness is associated with gambling?

Gambling is not just a single behavior, but rather a collection of symptoms. (Image via Pexels/ Lil Artsy)

Unfortunately, gambling disorder does not exist in isolation. As you may imagine, a person who is losing time, money, and energy is likely to feel uneasy about the loss they are experiencing. One of the most common illnesses associated with gambling behavior is depression.

It is not surprising to see that a lot of individuals with gambling behaviors also seek substance abuse therapy at the same time. The fun really turns into a nightmare for these individuals. Not all gambling addicts will experience a co-occurring disorder, but that doesn't mean that their gambling impulses aren't concerning.

Gambling disorder treatment

More than the behavior itself, it is also about the identity of the individual. (Image via Vecteezy/ Stockgiu)

What if we stopped treating people suffering from gambling disorder as pests of society and started asking what happened to them that made them need to cope with gambling? What if we take an informed and empathetic approach to understanding their needs and wants and their reasons for gambling?

Treatment is often complex and long-term for individuals with an addictive personality. It should begin with the person recognizing their own needs and desire to change. Therapy and medication often fail because the person is not ready to change. After awareness and acknowledgment, we move towards the identification of their cycle. This may also help in how they perceive themselves, paving the way for a more conscious effort to embrace change and transformation.

One of the primary aims is to enhance the individual's capacity to live without their object of desire—gambling in this case. Most importantly, it is important for the practitioner to trust the individual with a gambling disorder.

Gambling disorder can either strengthen or strain relationships, depending on how individuals approach addiction recovery as a team. Those with addiction issues may often feel isolated, misunderstood, or unseen in their struggles.

If you know someone who is potentially experiencing the symptoms of gambling disorder, the first step is to be open to their concerns. Encourage them to seek professional help and offer your support as they embark on the journey of recovery together, fostering a smoother path to healing. Remember, healing is a journey that requires patience, empathy, and understanding.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

