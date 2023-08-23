Gardening for mental health: The role of nature in healing

In today's fast-paced modern age, gardening helps in attaining inner peace and solace, a feeling similar to chasing a butterfly. Amidst the hustle and bustle, this age-old practice that keeps us connected with nature can transform our consciousness in unimaginable ways.

This simple deed of taking care of plants, tending to blossoms, and witnessing the unfolding of life in our own backyard can be an experiential process. It can help us connect to our inner selves and enhance our nurturing qualities.

Our environment can help us in enriching us. (Image via Freepik/ Prostooleh)

Gardening and mental health: Identifying the connection

This connection is not understood by many, but can influence your mental health at many levels. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Gardening, often perceived as a charming way of passing one's time, goes way beyond attractive flowers and green landscapes. It delves into the profound connection between well-being and nature as we know it.

It enables us to strengthen our strong connection with our planet and attain a whole new level of inner stillness amidst the chaos. Our fast-paced lifestyle often disconnects us from nature, but gardening bridges that distance, offering a solution to ease down and rejuvenate.

Sowing a seed, caring for it, and witnessing it mature mirrors the process of life itself. This journey can be extremely therapeutic. It offers a sense of purpose to the witnessing individuals that can be incredibly grounding. In a way, when we take good care of plants, we are also nourishing and caring for our own mental health.

Benefits of gardening for mental health

You build an internal connection with yourself and your surrounding. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

The benefits of being in the garden for mental health are as diverse and colorful as a garden in full glory. Here are some of the mental health benefits of gardening:

1. Stress Relief

The gentle leaves, the earthy fragrance of wet soil, and the relaxing rhythm of winds spreading the fragrance in the open sky can fade away stress and anxiety without having a second thought about them. Gardening for mental health employs our sense of perfection, shifts our worries, and offers a space for inner stillness and mindfulness.

2. Boosting Mood

Spending some time outside and getting some sunlight each day causes the release of serotonin, the feel-good hormone. Gardening encourages a sense of achievement as well; observing a small seedling burst forth into a vibrant plant can be incredibly therapeutic and uplifting.

3. Connection and Mindfulness

You build a greater connection when you begin the process of nurturance. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

In a world that is constantly buzzing with all sorts of notifications, gardening empowers us to remain in the present. As we dig the earth and tend to the plants, we get anchored in the present moment. This conscious engagement helps to silence the constant mental chatter and encourages a deeper bond with the world around us.

4. Sensory Stimulation

Gardening is a treasure trove of sensory stimulation and experiences. From the textures of various leaves and petals to the radiance of colors and fragrances, gardens provide a feast for our sense perceptions. Charming with these sensory pleasures can be profoundly therapeutic, encouraging calmness and emotional balance.

5. Learning and Growth

Gardening is a process of persistent learning. From identifying the needs of the plant to experimenting with various methods, it engages the mind in activity. The process of outdoor activities improves self-esteem and confidence which constitutes vital components of mental health.

6. Resilience and Patience

The whole process of building your own garden is of internal patience. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Gardening makes us learn about patience and resilience. Not every seed will sprout, and not every plant will reach its full glory. Dealing with uncertainties and celebrating prosperity inculcates a sense of adjustability and perseverance, which may positively influence our mental framework.

7. Escape from Technology

Being with nature provides a break from the bright UV screens that rule most of our lives. It's an opportunity to shut ourselves off from the digital world and immerse ourselves in the natural beauty of Mother Earth. This brief break can help lower screen-induced stress and improve overall quality.

Gardening grants a haven of consistent calm and a sanctuary for our mental and physical well-being. Its therapeutic results are highly transformational and grounding. This process encourages individuals to come to a state of ease, form a deeper connection with nature, and find fulfillment in life's simple things.

So, if you have a spread-out backyard or a small balcony space, think of cultivating a green space of your own. Employ your senses, connect with Mother Earth, and witness your garden flourish along with your mental and physical well-being. As you regularly attend to your garden, you know that you're attending to your inner being too, one petal at a time.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

