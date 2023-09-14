Gen Z Facing Higher Mental Health Challenges Compared to Millennials, Study Reveals 

Mental health concerns have infiltrated our daily lives, affecting all of us, from all walks of life. However, there is a group that reportedly faces higher mental health challenges. A recent study conducted by Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation reveals a concerning trend in the mental state of Generation Z, compared to their predecessors, the Millennials.

This study gives us an insight about the mental state of Gen Z. The study revealed that there is a very small fraction of Gen Z who would say that they are mentally healthy. The rest are more likely to be suffering from some problem or other.

Mental Health Status of Gen Z

The contrast between millennials and Gen Z is concerning (Image by Freepik)

The Gallup group used a scale to measure if individuals are thriving or struggling, based on their life perspective. The study revealed shocking results stating that only 41% aged 18 to 26 are likely to be thriving, while 60% of millennials claim to be thriving based on their life perception.

These are important signs to recognize the mental challenges faced by Gen Z. The study by Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation stated:

“Less than half (47%) of Gen Z Americans are thriving in their lives — among the lowest across all generations in the U.S. today and a much lower rate than millennials at the same age."

The Generational Mental Health Debate

It is important to recognize that this generational-wise research is a subject of debate as there are many researchers who claim that labeling generations and conducting a study based on that can be systematically problematic.

However, irrespective of that, this study does give valuable insights about the mental challenges of Gen Z.

Distinct Mental Health Challenges

There has been an overall decline in mental health over the decade for both Gen Z and the millennials (Image by Freepik)

The study shows that the results so obtained are different than the previous generations' at the same age. It showed that only 15 percent of Gen Z rated their mental state as excellent, while a decade ago, when millennials were at the same age, 52 % of them had an excellent mental state. There has been an overall decline in the mental state over the last decade.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared that poor mental health is rather common among adolescents, and teenage girls are more prone to it.

Thus, it is quite possible that Gen Z is facing a more challenging environment. On a brighter note, Gen Z realizing the importance of staying mentally healthy can help with early intervention.

The Way Forward

Gen Z being optimistic about their future shows their determination irrespective of their adversity (Image by lookstudio on Freepik)

Irrespective of all the challenges faced by Gen Z, they all are hopeful about their future. More than three-quarters of Gen Z said they are optimistic about a promising future ahead. The study said:

“There is quite an enduring optimism in the face of mental health struggles for this generation"

The study gives valuable insights about the mental state of Gen Z, highlighting the necessity to consider their health. Policymakers, society, and educators need to take these findings with a serious approach and address their mental health struggles.

Gen Z's hopefulness regarding their healthy and safe future reflects their potential even in such a mental state. It is our responsibility to ensure their issues and provide them with the necessary sources and help.