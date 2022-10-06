Why Is It Important to Be Mentally Healthy? Benefits of Good Mental Health

Being mentally healthy is not only important but essential. You might not think so, but your mental health is just as important to your overall wellness as your physical health.

In fact, mental health can have a big impact on how well your body feels. Unlike the common stereotype that we need to be mentally healthy to avoid mental health disorders, mental health is important, as it comprises emotional, psychological, and social well-being.

It influences our thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. Additionally, it impacts how we respond to stress, interact with others, and make good decisions. Mental health is essential throughout life, from childhood and adolescence to adulthood.

Why is It Important to Be Mentally Healthy?

More than 52.9 million people experienced mental illness in 2020. According to research, depression was the second-highest global disease burden in 2020.

The global burden of mental illness will far outstrip both wealthy and developing nations' ability for treatment. The growing societal and financial consequences of mental illness has brought into sharp focus the potential for promoting mental health and preventing and treating mental illnesses.

As a result, mental health is considered essential to both physical health and quality of life. This relationship is of interest to researchers and mental health professionals across the world for the following reasons:

There is no question that depression causes heart and vascular illnesses, which shows the intricate link between physical and mental health.

Alcohol and tobacco use, eating sensibly, frequent exercise, getting enough sleep, engaging in safe sexual behavior, and following medical advice are all health behaviors affected by psychological issues, which increases the risk of physical sickness.

Social issues like unemployment, disintegrated families, poverty, drug abuse, and related crime are also influenced by mental illness.

Immune system dysfunction is significantly influenced by poor mental health.

Patients with depression who are physically unwell perform worse than those without.

Chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease increase the chances of depression.

Benefits of Good Mental Health

How do you remain mentally healthy? (Image via Freepik)

The importance of mental health for overall well-being cannot be understated, whether it's for the young or old.

When psychological wellness is compromised, it can result in negative behaviors that may harm relationships with others as well as one's own health. Here are a few benefits of having good mental health:

1) Enhances Ability to Handle Stress

The challenges of life may be simpler to overcome when mental and emotional states are at their best.

A stable mental state can promote healthy coping techniques instead of substance abuse, isolation, throwing fits, or fighting that may e used to handle disagreements in relationships, problems at work, or other life problems.

2) Promotes Positive Self-Image

Personal thoughts about oneself are strongly correlated with mental health. Your mental health is related to your sense of self-worth. Having confidence is typically a sign of a good mental state.

Focusing on the positive aspects of oneself is more likely in someone whose mental health is flourishing. They will focus on these traits and, in general, have goals that align with a long and happy life.

3) Improves Interactions

You can provide your friends and family quality time, affection, and support if you're mentally healthy. It may be easier to be there for your loved ones when you're not experiencing any mental distress.

4) Boosts Productivity

Your ability to be productive may suffer if you are dealing with depression or another mental illness.

It's more likely that you will be able to work quicker and produce work of a higher quality when you are mentally healthy. Therefore, staying mentally healthy affects not only our personal but also professional life.

5) Improves Quality of Life

Your quality of life increases when you're mentally healthy. That allows for increased community building participation. For instance, you could start helping out at food drives, shelters, soup kitchens, etc. Additionally, you might discover new interests, meet new people, and visit unfamiliar destinations.

Takeaway

The first step after understanding the benefits of being mentally healthy is recognition of any underlying concerns.

It can be difficult for us to recognize when we are suffering from a mental health issue. The stigma around being diagnosed with a mental illness can be a significant barrier to seeking help. However, early recognition and treatment can lead to successful management and possible recovery from many mental health issues.

In fact, studies have shown that the appropriate use of mental health care can significantly reduce the use of medical services. For example, one study found that people who were treated for anxiety disorders helped reduce the number of medical visits by up to 90%.

Left untreated, excessive anxiety issues and stress can lead to physical ailments, such as ulcers, colitis and heart disease. Reaching out to loved ones and mental health professionals can make you mentally healthy.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

