George Winston, Grammy-winning pianist, dies of cancer at 74

George Winston, a Grammy-winning pianist, known for his melodic style, died of cancer on June 4 at the age of 74. The famous musician, who sold over 15 million records, had been battling cancer for ten years.

The news of his death was confirmed on his website and social media accounts. The musician’s biography on his website read:

"We are deeply saddened to share the news that George Winston has passed on after a 10-year battle with cancer. George quietly and painlessly left this world while asleep on Sunday, June 4, 2023."

George Winston’s cause of death

Winston sold over 15,000 million records. (Photo via Instagram/Georgewinstonpiano)

Winston died of cancer on June 4, 2023. Having battled cancer for a decade, in 2013, he also had a bone marrow transplant for myelodysplastic syndrome. A statement on Winston’s website also read:

"Throughout his cancer treatments, George continued to write and record new music, and he stayed true to his greatest passion: performing for live audiences while raising funds for Feeding America to help fight the national hunger crisis along with donating proceeds from each of his concerts to local food banks."

George Winston’s early career

Born in Michigan, Winston grew up in Mississippi, Montana, and Florida. He was fond of R&B and rock.

In 1967, he started playing the organ and eventually switched to acoustic piano in 1971. According to Winston’s website, he recorded his first solo piano album named, “Ballads and Blues” for the late guitarist John Fahey’s Takoma Label in 1972.

Winston’s commercial success started in the 1980s

Winston recorded his first solo album in 1972. (Photo via Instagram/georgewinstonpiano)

George Winston’s commercial success started in 1980 with two platinum-certified albums, “Autumn” and “Winter into Spring” and three-time platinum-certified album “December”. In 1994, his album “Forest” won the Grammy Award for the best new age recording.

“I don’t want to be remembered” – George Winston

In 1996, in an interview with San Diego Union-Tribune, Winston said:

"I don’t want to be remembered. I have it in my will that there’s to be no funeral, only cremation."

He continued:

"Benny Goodman, who remembers him? Who even plays clarinet? It takes about three generations to forget about everything, so I have no doubt I’ll be forgotten, and that’s good. I had the privilege of playing for you all; now let’s just move on."

Winston also made it clear that he didn’t want to be remembered for other peoples’ work but wants to be remembered for helping make slack-key visible as other guitar traditions. In the same interview Winston said:

"If people remember me for anything, I hope it’s for helping to make slack-key as visible as other guitar traditions. If slack-key albums are available for people, then I’ve done my job."

The top-selling pianist has also worked on numerous soundtracks, including The Velveteen Rabbit, Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes, This is America Charlie Brown and Bread Come to Life.

George Winston’s most recent album, “Night”, was released in May 2022. According to Winston’s website, his last album featured “a look into Winston’s world, where life begins as the sun sets on each day”.

Poll : 0 votes