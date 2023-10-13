There is this common misconception that both gerd and acidic reflux are the same. Both gerd as well as acid reflux represent different types of conditions. The reason why they both are considered similar is due to the fact that there is a backflow of acid from the stomach to the esophagus but they are not just limited to this definition.

For better management and treatment one needs to understand the difference between "gerd vs acid reflux".

In this article, we will look more into "gerd vs acid reflux", differences, symptoms, and treatments.

Gerd vs Acid reflux: What is GERD?

Gerd vs Acid reflux, understanding the difference between them (Image by jcomp on Freepik)

Gerd is short for gastroesophageal reflux disease. It is a chronic condition and has a similar type of mechanism to acid reflux. The difference between the two is that while acid reflux is not that frequent, a person suffering from gerd would have several episodes of acid reflux in a week.

This increased frequency of acid reflux is given by gerd. There are further complications like stomach acid reaching the mouth and spitting up of the food from the stomach without the feeling of vomiting also called regurgitation of food is also related to gerd.

Gerd vs Acid reflux: What is Acid Reflux?

Acid reflux is the process in which the acid of the stomach reaches the esophagus or the throat (Image by 8photo on Freepik)

There is acid production in the stomach, which aids digestion. When this produced acid gets onto the esophagus and sometimes reaches the throat, it can cause acid reflux. This could be a common problem among individuals.

Many suffer from such conditions due to unsuitable food choices, medications, and even pregnancy can be a factor contributing to Acid reflux.

One can easily identify reflux by feeling a burning sensation in the chest. Very often, it is seen that just like gerd vs acid reflux, it is also related to heartburn.

Heartburn is just another name for the sensation of acid reflux, which is basically the product of acid reflux. As the name suggests, it does not relate to its name.

Symptoms Related to Acid Reflux and Gerd

What are the symptoms related to Acid reflux and Gerd? (Image by diana.grytsku on Freepik)

There are many symptoms to identify acid reflux. The feeling of a liquid flowing back into the throat or esophagus provides a weird taste in the mouth and a burning sensation in the chest. Feeling nauseated and having bad breath could be easily detectable signs of acid reflux.

Similarly, the symptoms of gerd revolve around acid reflux only. There are further symptoms like a dry cough and a sore throat. Moreover, difficulty in swallowing and feeling the presence of a lump in the throat can be signs of Gerd.

Treatment for Acid Reflux and Gerd

For regular acid reflux, over-the-counter medicines are sufficient (Image by pressfoto on Freepik)

If a person is suffering from acid reflux without any visible pattern then, for one can opt for over-the-counter medicines. These medicines work on reducing the acidic content of the stomach thereby reducing the chances of acid reflux.

For the treatment of gerd, PPIs, also called proton pump inhibitors, are a regular choice to avoid gerd. Similarly, H2 blockers can also help reduce the acid-production capabilities of the stomach.

In summary, while acid reflux is a common and often manageable discomfort, gerd demands more attention and care to prevent complications. Understanding the difference between the both is important in order to manage the symptoms well.