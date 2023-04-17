Get the most out of your leg workout with pendulum squats

Pendulum squats are excellent for training the thigh muscles, with a focus on the quadriceps and glutes.

Exercises like squats, deadlifts and bench presses are always a good idea, as they work out the body's main muscles as well as its stabilizing ones. Compared to standard traditional squats, weight-loading devices like the pendulum squat can provide greater variation and benefits.

What is a pendulum squat?

Squats help strengthening lower body muscles. (Image via Pexels/ Jonathan Borba)

In a pendulum squat, you squat in an arcing motion while using a machine with a counterbalance.

The quadriceps, gluteal muscles, adductors and calves are worked out. Thos exercise targets the quads amazingly to help you grow the legs. They're also back-friendly and easy to master.

Pendulum squats provide a wide range of motion and keep the stress on the lower body even though it won't focus on the core as much as free weights.

How to perform pendulum squat correctly?

You will require access to a pendulum squat machine to do pendulum squats. Here’s a step-by-step guide for doing it correctly:

Put the necessary resistance plates in place.

With your feet somewhat closer than shoulder width and toes pointed slightly outwards, stand on the footplate.

For the shoulders to fit under the shoulder pads, lean back onto the support while bending the legs a bit.

Straighten your legs to release the safety bar while maintaining your balance by grabbing the bar.

Breathe in as you slowly lower your body by bending the knees over the top of the toes.

After bending your knees just past 90 degrees, exhale, and press your body up in an explosive motion.

To lift and get back to the starting position, press through your heels.

Repeat for the appropriate number of times.

Benefits of pendulum squat

According to studies, these squats have more benefits than free-weight squats. Other benefits include:

1) Strengthens lower body

Squats help in building muscle mass. (Image via Unsplash/Alexander Redl)

Pendulum squats, which target the primary lower body muscle groups of the quadriceps, glutes and hamstrings, help strengthen the lower body. You can increase the strength and power of your lower body by training these muscles.

2) Building muscle mass

Pendulum squats and conventional squats contribute to development of lower body muscle mass. For athletes who need to increase their strength and explosiveness, pendulum squats can be extremely helpful.

3) Wide range of motion

Pendulum squats demand a wider range of motion than standard squats, which can help you become more mobile in the hips and ankles, resulting in better athletic performance and lower chance of injury.

4) Can use heavier weights

This workout allows you to lift more weights than a barbell squat, as it's performed on a machine. The machine works the legs, eliminating the need for core, hip and knee stability needed to perform a barbell squat.

Squats are soone of the best exercises for the gluteus maximus. (Image via Unsplash/Alexaxnder Redl)

The pendulum squat is a fabulous lower body workout that especially works the quads and glutes. These squats are safer for some lifters than standard squats, as they direct your movements and support the lower back.

So consider yourself lucky and make use of all the benefits a pendulum squat machine has to offer if your gym has one.

Poll : 0 votes