Get Rid of Hyperpigmentation on Lips with These Natural Remedies

Hyperpigmentation on lips is a common problem faced by both men and women. It basically denotes discoloration of the lips and usually appears on the insides or around the margins of the lips.
While some people may develop lip hyperpigmentation over time due to certain lifestyle factors, several medical conditions can also result in the same. These may include deficiency of vitamins, chemotherapy, anemia, fluoride use, and more.
What Are the Causes of Hyperpigmentation on Lips?
Hyperpigmentation around the mouth is mainly caused by an excess of melanin production, although it may also occur due to the following:
- dehydration
- exposure to the sun
- allergic reactions to lipsticks, toothpaste or other products
- excessive cigarette smoking
- lip sucking
- consuming too much caffeine
Treatment for Lip Pigmentation
The good news is that pigmentation around lips is a harmless condition, which can be treated very easily. While it is often a cosmetic concern that can be improved by laser treatments or using certain chemicals like kojic acid or alpha arbutin, some natural remedies can be effective, too.
Here are some natural ways to reduce hyperpigmentation on lips:
Use turmeric
Turmeric restrains the excess production of melanin and helps reduce hyperpigmentation on the skin, including the lips. Just mix a pinch of turmeric to one tablespoon of milk and apply the paste on your lips. Rub it gently and leave it for about five minutes. Rinse it off with cool water and apply a moisturizing lip balm.
Use lemon juice
Using lemon is another very effective remedy to lighten hyperpigmentation on lips. Lemons contain citric acid that helps exfoliate and removes dead skin cells from the lips. Just take a slice of lemon and rub it gently on your lips for a few seconds and wash it off with warm water. Remember to use it with great care as it's acidic and can irritate your skin.
Apply coconut oil
Coconut oil is a holy grail ingredient for various kinds of skin issues, including hyperpigmentation. It is rich in vitamins E and K and lauric acid and can help reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation on lips. Apply a few drops of coconut oil to your lips, rub it gently, and leave it for a few minutes. Do this every day and see how it works for you.
Apply aloe vera gel
Aloe vera controls the production of melanin and can effectively help with hyperpigmentation on lips. Apply a thin layer of aloe gel onto your lips and leave it for a few minutes. Once it gets dry, wash it off. Using it every day will not only reduce hyperpigmentation but also moisturize your lips.
Use beetroot juice
Beetroot juice can also be used to reduce hyperpigmentation on lips. The antioxidant component of beetroot juice helps make the lips soft and plump and reduces discoloration as well. You can simply either rub a beetroot slice on your lips or blend it and apply the juice.
Use almond oil
Massaging your lips with almond oil can moisturize them and also reduce tan and lip pigmentation. Additionally, it boosts circulation and prevents tanning on the lips. Apply a few drops of almond oil on your lips and gently rub it. Wash it off with water after a few minutes.
Apply pomegranate juice
Several studies suggest that pomegranate juice may lighten hyperpigmentation and moisturize the skin. To use this remedy, make a paste of a few pomegranate seeds and rose water and apply the paste to your lips. Massage it all over your lips and rinse with cool water. Repeat the remedy daily.
Preventing Hyperpigmentation on Lips
While natural remedies can help reduce lip pigmentation, several methods can help prevent it in the first place. Here are several things you can follow to prevent hyperpigmentation around your lips:
Do not lick or smack your lips
Avoid licking or smacking your lips as repetitive friction can make them dark.
Read the ingredients
Check the ingredients in your lipsticks as certain ingredients may cause pigmentation and rash and even result in allergic reactions.
Look for specific ingredients
When buying lip care products, look for ones that have kojic acid, retinol, aloe vera, and AHAs as these will keep your lips healthy and prevent pigmentation.
Go for SPF-based products
Look for lip balms that have SPF in them. This will keep away tan and also protect your lips from excessive sun damage.
If these remedies don’t work or you notice allergic reactions, consult a doctor immediately. Also, before using any ingredient on your lips, remember to do a patch test. If you have extra sensitive skin, talk to a dermatologist and seek cosmetic treatments.