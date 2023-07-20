Get Rid of Hyperpigmentation on Lips with These Natural Remedies

Hyperpigmentation on lips is a common problem faced by both men and women. It basically denotes discoloration of the lips and usually appears on the insides or around the margins of the lips.

While some people may develop lip hyperpigmentation over time due to certain lifestyle factors, several medical conditions can also result in the same. These may include deficiency of vitamins, chemotherapy, anemia, fluoride use, and more.

What Are the Causes of Hyperpigmentation on Lips?

Lip pigmentation can be caused due to sun exposure. (Photo via Freepik)

Hyperpigmentation around the mouth is mainly caused by an excess of melanin production, although it may also occur due to the following:

dehydration

exposure to the sun

allergic reactions to lipsticks, toothpaste or other products

excessive cigarette smoking

lip sucking

consuming too much caffeine

Treatment for Lip Pigmentation

The good news is that pigmentation around lips is a harmless condition, which can be treated very easily. While it is often a cosmetic concern that can be improved by laser treatments or using certain chemicals like kojic acid or alpha arbutin, some natural remedies can be effective, too.

Here are some natural ways to reduce hyperpigmentation on lips:

Use turmeric

Turmeric restrains the excess production of melanin and helps reduce hyperpigmentation on the skin, including the lips. Just mix a pinch of turmeric to one tablespoon of milk and apply the paste on your lips. Rub it gently and leave it for about five minutes. Rinse it off with cool water and apply a moisturizing lip balm.

Turmeric can reduce hyperpigmentation on lips. (Photo via Freepik)

Use lemon juice

Using lemon is another very effective remedy to lighten hyperpigmentation on lips. Lemons contain citric acid that helps exfoliate and removes dead skin cells from the lips. Just take a slice of lemon and rub it gently on your lips for a few seconds and wash it off with warm water. Remember to use it with great care as it's acidic and can irritate your skin.

Apply coconut oil

Coconut oil is a holy grail ingredient for various kinds of skin issues, including hyperpigmentation. It is rich in vitamins E and K and lauric acid and can help reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation on lips. Apply a few drops of coconut oil to your lips, rub it gently, and leave it for a few minutes. Do this every day and see how it works for you.

Coconut oil is rich in vitamin E. (Photo via Freepik)

Apply aloe vera gel

Aloe vera controls the production of melanin and can effectively help with hyperpigmentation on lips. Apply a thin layer of aloe gel onto your lips and leave it for a few minutes. Once it gets dry, wash it off. Using it every day will not only reduce hyperpigmentation but also moisturize your lips.

Use beetroot juice

Beetroot juice can also be used to reduce hyperpigmentation on lips. The antioxidant component of beetroot juice helps make the lips soft and plump and reduces discoloration as well. You can simply either rub a beetroot slice on your lips or blend it and apply the juice.

Use almond oil

Massaging your lips with almond oil can moisturize them and also reduce tan and lip pigmentation. Additionally, it boosts circulation and prevents tanning on the lips. Apply a few drops of almond oil on your lips and gently rub it. Wash it off with water after a few minutes.

Almond oil prevents tanning on the lips. (Photo via Freepik)

Apply pomegranate juice

Several studies suggest that pomegranate juice may lighten hyperpigmentation and moisturize the skin. To use this remedy, make a paste of a few pomegranate seeds and rose water and apply the paste to your lips. Massage it all over your lips and rinse with cool water. Repeat the remedy daily.

Preventing Hyperpigmentation on Lips

While natural remedies can help reduce lip pigmentation, several methods can help prevent it in the first place. Here are several things you can follow to prevent hyperpigmentation around your lips:

Do not lick or smack your lips

Avoid licking or smacking your lips as repetitive friction can make them dark.

Read the ingredients

Check the ingredients in your lipsticks as certain ingredients may cause pigmentation and rash and even result in allergic reactions.

Check the ingredients. (Photo via Freepik)

Look for specific ingredients

When buying lip care products, look for ones that have kojic acid, retinol, aloe vera, and AHAs as these will keep your lips healthy and prevent pigmentation.

Go for SPF-based products

Look for lip balms that have SPF in them. This will keep away tan and also protect your lips from excessive sun damage.

If these remedies don’t work or you notice allergic reactions, consult a doctor immediately. Also, before using any ingredient on your lips, remember to do a patch test. If you have extra sensitive skin, talk to a dermatologist and seek cosmetic treatments.