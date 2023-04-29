Get stronger legs: The ultimate guide to Bulgarian split squats

Are you aware of Bulgarian split squats and how they can help you build stronger, more defined legs? This exercise is a favorite of athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike, as it effectively works the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, and calves. In this blog, we'll take a closer look at how the Bulgarian split squats work and provide a comprehensive guide to incorporating this exercise into your leg workout routine.

Muscles Worked By Bulgarian Split Squat

Bulgarian split squats are compound exercises that work multiple muscles in the lower body. Here's a breakdown of the muscled worked by Bulgarian Split Squats during this exercise:

works on your lower body. (image via freepik)

Quadriceps: The quadriceps are the primary muscle group targeted during Bulgarian split squats. Rectus femoris, vastus lateralis, intermedius and medialis are four of the most important muscles in the thigh. Glutes: The Bulgarian split squat works the gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus. Hamstrings: The hamstrings, located at the back of the thigh, are worked during Bulgarian split squats as well. This includes the biceps femoris, semimembranosus, and semitendinosus. Calves: The calves, specifically the gastrocnemius and soleus, also work during Bulgarian split squats.

How to Perform Bulgarian Split Squats

maintain proper form and posture. (image via freepik)

To do this exercise

Stand away from a bench or chair.

Place the top of one foot on it, keeping your back straight and core engaged.

Lower yourself down until your front thigh is parallel to the ground.

Push through your front heel to stand back up, repeating for reps before switching legs.

Tips for Incorporating Bulgarian Split Squats into Your Leg Workout Routine

If you're new to Bulgarian split squats, start with bodyweight-only squats to perfect your form before adding weight. As you become more comfortable with the exercise, you can add dumbbells or a barbell to increase the difficulty.

Bulgarian split squats can be performed as a standalone exercise or as part of a leg workout routine. Consider pairing them with other leg exercises such as lunges, squats, or deadlifts to create a well-rounded leg workout.

gives you more defined legs. (image via freepik)

Incorporating Bulgarian split squats into your leg workout routine can help you build stronger, more defined legs. Remember to start with bodyweight-only squats and gradually increase the difficulty as you become more comfortable with the exercise. With consistent practice, you'll be well on your way to achieving your leg strength and muscle-building goals.

Incorporating Bulgarian split squats into your leg workout routine is a great way to target several major muscle groups in your lower body, leading to stronger and more defined legs. The Bulgarian split squats work the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves, making it a highly effective exercise for overall lower body development.

