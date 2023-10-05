Get superfit core with 'around the world' workout

The "around the world" exercise is a popular one among fitness freaks. It's an isolation exercise that primarily works the pectorals, lats, traps and shoulder joints.

It's a super effective exercise and can completely change the way you approach your workouts, helping you achieve the gains you're after. You can use the 'around the world' exercise in many ways and make variations according to your goals to attack different muscle groups.

The 'around the world' exercise targets the pecs, which are the muscles that lie under the breast tissue. By training your chest and tightening those muscles, you can give your breasts somewhat of a lift and get an even perkier bust line.

How do you benefit from the 'around the world' core exercise?

'Around the world' exercise (Image sourced via Pexels/Binyamin Mellish)

There are numerous benefits you can milk from the 'around the world' workout.

1) It's tremendous for stretching, as the arm is stretched from multiple angles. It works as a great option for warm-ups before hitting heavier weights and also as a finisher exercise.

2) It provides full body engagement. The main focus of around the world workouts is the core, but that's not all this dynamic exercise engages. Apart from strengthening the core, it also provides toning and overall muscle bracing.

3) The 'around the world' exercise also helps strengthen the shoulder joints. As you extend your arms from top to bottom, the shoulders are extended. It provides additional stability and force in the muscle group.

4) This workout gives you added flexibility in the hip and spine areas by promoting a plethora of motions to decrease stiffness and improve mobility.

Core exercises to add in your routine (image sourced via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Variations of 'around the world' workout

How to do around the world exercise properly (Image sourced via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

Using a flat bench for around the world exercise is the most common way to do it, but there are a plethora of modifications that you can make in this exercise to make it more dynamic.

Doing the 'around the world' exercise on a decline bench targets the lower chest more vigorously. Working this exercise on an incline bench targets the upper chest muscle more specifically.

You can also make use of this exercise without a bench. If you do it while standing, you primarily engage your lateral delts, which are located on the outer shoulder.

Another way you can use the 'around the world' exercise to enhance your workouts is to use it for your abs. By spinning your legs in a motion, you engage and strengthen the abdominal muscles.

Blunders to avoid

Blunders to avoid while doing around the world exercise (Image sourced via Pexels/Pixabay)

One of the most common mistakes to look out for while doing the 'around the world' exercise is utilising excessive weights.

It can make you vulnerable to an increased risk of injury. The best way to decide the ideal weight is to use 60 percent of the weight you use for the Arnold press

Another mistake that is frequently made while attempting this workout is bending your elbows too much.

The ideal way to do it is to bend your elbow just slightly from the beginning to the end. By doing so, you can highlight the necessary muscles and avoid training the triceps.

Integrating the 'around the world' exercise in your gym regimen

How to integrate it in your routine (Image sourced via Pexels/Sabel Blanco)

Unlocking your ideal gains in isolated muscle groups through the 'around the world' exercise is a reliable way to do so.

As you feel stronger, make sure you gradually ramp up the reps and sets to make the most of this exercise. Another great benefit of this exercise is that you can do it without a spotter, completely on your own.

To sum it up, the 'around the world' exercise is a fabulous complement to any fitness programme. It's a great option for anybody looking to improve various muscle groups, including the chest, shoulders and abdomen.

The key is to concentrate on the form while you're doing the exercise to achieve the ideal results.