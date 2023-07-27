Getting fit like Margot Robbie: A peek into her workout and nutrition

In a world where Barbie reigns supreme, Margot Robbie is set to bring the iconic Mattel doll to life in the highly anticipated Barbie movie.

While Barbie may be known for her plastic-fantastic, jet-setting lifestyle and glamorous looks, Margot Robbie's portrayal of the character goes beyond the surface. In her pursuit of embodying Barbie, Robbie has embraced a rigorous workout and nutrition routine that keeps her grounded in real life.

Let's take a closer look at Margot Robbie's fitness and diet preferences, understanding that while her celebrity wellness routine might be different from ours, we can still find inspiration and motivation in her healthy lifestyle choices.

Margot Robbie's fitness routine: Hot skatin' Barbie energy

Margot Robbie worked hard to become a life-size figurine and embrace Barbie's spirit.(Getty Images)

To transform into a life-size figurine and embody Barbie's energy, Margot Robbie put in some serious work.

The actress turned to a combination of fitness activities that not only kept her physically active but also added an element of nostalgia to her routine. Robbie's go-to exercise is rollerblading, and it's not just for the screen.

She enjoys lacing up her skates even in real life. After her experience with ice skating while portraying Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya," she took up rollerskating and has been hooked since then.

Rollerblading is more than just a fun activity; it has significant health benefits, too. According to a study by the University of Massachusetts, rollerskating causes less than 50% of impact shock to joints compared to running, making it a low-impact cardio workout with a reduced risk of joint strain.

The routine includes intense leg and butt workouts, featuring exercises like back squats, front squats, leg presses and deadlifts. She doesn't shy away from upper body and core workouts either, incorporating military presses, push-ups, planks-to-push-ups, pull-ups and chest presses to her sessions.

To keep things varied and exciting, Robbie alternates between gym days and lighter "activity" days like Pilates and ballet, ensuring that her body gets the right balance of challenge and recovery it needs.

Margot Robbie's diet

Robbie's approach to nutrition is all about balance and embracing the pleasure of eating.

She understands the importance of nourishing her body with a variety of foods, including indulgences, without restricting herself. The actress openly admits that she can't live on salads alone and loves to enjoy the pleasures of life. That, for her, includes foods like chocolate, waffles and fries - a testament to her relatable and down-to-earth personality.

While her everyday diet may include room for treats, when preparing for a role, Robbie follows a more structured approach. She incorporates protein-rich meals in her daily intake, starting with breakfast, which often consists of porridge and a green smoothie.

For lunch, she might opt for a nutritious tuna steak paired with sweet potatoes. Come dinner time, Robbie prefers a satisfying meal like lemon chicken with brown rice.

Margot Robbie exemplifies Barbie both on screen and in real life. (Image via Warner bros)

Robbie embodies Barbie both on screen and in real life through her dedication to fitness and well-being.

She enjoys rollerblading and a mix of intense and lighter workouts. Robbie's balanced approach to nutrition includes indulgences alongside nutritious meals, promoting a healthy relationship with food.

We can draw inspiration from her journey while customizing our own wellness routines to suit individual needs and preferences.