What is Giancarlo Stanton’s 9-Step Workout Routine for a Stronger Core & Glutes?

Giancarlo Stanton is considered one of the most powerful baseball hitters and outfielders playing for the New York Yankees with Major League Baseball (MLB).

Stanton, who is known for his lean physique, trains hard to perform his best on the field and always bounces back stronger from his injuries. In an interview, Giancarlo mentioned that his primary focus is on being the best baseball player.

Giancarlo Stanton needs to build strength in every muscle in the body to effectively perform in his baseball matches. Let’s take a deeper look at Stanton's 9-step workout routine for stronger core and glutes.

MLB Star Giancarlo Stanton's 9-Step Workout Routine

Giancarlo Stanton worked with his trainer, Ben Bruno, to follow a 9-step workout routine before the 13th MLB season to stay in shape and prepare his body accordingly.

The 9-step workout routine typically includes exercises that help in effectively targeting the back, core, and glutes, all the muscles that are necessary for Stanton to fulfill his role as one of baseball’s most powerful hitters.

Giancarlo Stanton starts his 9-step workout routine with three rotational workouts to build the rotatory core strength of the body by training one side at a time. The unilateral movement of the exercises also ensures that there is proper muscle balance between both the sides.

The exercises that form a part of his intense routine are:

Kneeling cable pull downs – In this exercise, Giancarlo Stanton assumes his position on one knee and brings the weighted cable hanging to each side of the body from a pulley. This exercise helps him target obliques and build core strength.

Side-lying lateral raise – In this exercise, Stanton assumes the sideways lying position before holding his body off the ground with one hand and placing the foot of the same side on a bench. He then lifts the weight with his free arm in lateral movement.

Side lying leg lifts variation – Stanton uses the same stance in this exercise as side lying lateral exercise. An exception in this exercise, however, is he holds the weight over his head while sliding his feet to the front and back.

Giancarlo Stanton followed this up with two workouts that helped protect him against hamstring injuries, which he had to deal with four different times, which caused him to miss more than twenty games. The workouts are:

Hip extension – This is one of the simpler exercises that requires Stanton to assume the standing position on one leg while driving the other leg back and leaning to the front. Hip extensions effectively stretch the hips and help in preventing any injuries to the lower body.

Leg curls – This exercise helps Stanton reduce hamstring injury by building strength and reducing impact. He secures the resistance band to a stationery object and uses his feet to bring the object back and forth.

Giancarlo Stanton followed these workouts with three different modifications to the lateral lunges that helped him with the overall mobility of the field as well as keeping his hip limber.

Step lunges – In this exercise, the athlete does the lateral side step next to every lunge and places a dumbbell on the floor. Next, he picks the weight back up with every step that he takes.

The Standard Lateral Lunge – For this exercise, Stanton grasps a dumbbell in his hands before lunging to the sideways on one leg as the other is straightened out.

Resistance band lateral lunges – This exercise requires securing a resistance band on both legs before lunging to one side and then alternating to the other side.

Giancarlo Stanton’s final workout in the 9-step routine is a heavyweight rowing variation exercise that helps him work on the triceps as well as back muscles such as deltoids and trapezius.

Takeaway

Giancarlo Stanton is one of the most powerful hitters on the New York Yankees, who has gained immense admiration and love from his audience. He worked hard with his trainer Ben Bruno to build a body for effective performances on the field.

His 9-step workout routine is developed in order to optimize his performance on the baseball field as well as strengthen muscles for swinging motion.

Poll : 0 votes