Glass hair: The ultimate mirror shine for your locks

Glass hair is the stunning new trend of getting hair so smooth that it almost looks like a shiny reflective surface. The glass hair look is such a viral hit that it broke social media platforms the moment it dropped. Instagram to TikTok, the portals have been under the complete rule of the trend and we just cannot get enough of the comb-tickled shiny locks.

The mirror-like finish of glass skin hair is obtained by doing more than just shampooing and drying. But we are not complaining as long as we can have it somehow in the comfort of our very homes and, most importantly without having to spend a fortune on it.

This is exactly what our topic is for today’s discussion and to strike the nail right on the head, we aren’t going to beat around the manes here!

The glass hair treatment: a step-by-step guide to getting the glass hair look

The luxuriant mirror finish of the glass hair trend has got our hearts. However, it is just no trick of the comb and scissors to get by. The reflective, glassy surface of the hair shafts put together is an outcome of a handful of procedures that lead up to that gorgeous fall of tresses.

So, here is all that you need to know about how to get that cascade of smooth, diamond-like hair.

Step 1. Prepping up the hair with moisturizer

The first step to getting that mirror-like gloss is to keep your hair moisturized (Image via iStock)

To get and maintain the glass hair look, you must keep your hair as nourished and moisturized as possible. To do this, make sure that you are using a deeply nourishing hair mask every week along with a deep conditioning treatment. What this does is help the moisture to seep in deep within the hair cuticle, making it supple and shiny.

For those who have thicker strands, it is advisable for them to add a few drops of hair oil such as argan oil into the conditioning treatment or hair mask. This will provide the shafts with a healthy shine and enhanced nourishment.

Step 2. Use a leave-in conditioner before rinsing

A leave-in conditioner can lock in the moisture your hair needs helping it to achieve the glass hair texture (Image via Stylecraze)

A lesser-known tip to lock in all the necessary hydration in those beautiful tresses is to use a leave-in conditioner before you go for a rinse. Letting a leave-in deep conditioning treatment saturate the cuticles for around five minutes before washing seals in the vital moisture in the shafts.

This makes sure to hold the structure of the strands in a manageable hold and helps them receive all the nourishment of the treatment without being stripped of their natural oils.

Step 3. Using a sulfate-free shampoo

A sulfate-free shampoo retains the natural oils in your hair. (Image via Evening Standard)

Using a shampoo that is free of sulfates and parabens is of utmost importance if you want to keep your tresses from becoming dry and brittle. You have to make it a point to rinse your hair with a sulfate-free shampoo to get a naturally health shine and purified scalp. Such a shampoo will retain the natural oils in your strands instead of stripping them off of them.

Hence, the hydration will go up after a thorough cold rinse, leaving your hair looking glossy and stunningly bouncy.

Step 4. Anti-frizz and blowdry

Blow drying with a fitted nozzle will give you the desired glass hair effect. (Image via InStyle)

Now when your hair is still damp from the rinsing, generously apply an anti-frizz treatment along with a heat-protectant solution. An anti-frizz solution will help prevent that unmanageable frizzy mane to occur. Also, since this is the step that will require you to blow dry your hair, you cannot just miss out on the heat-protective factor! You need not care much about applying too much of the anti-frizz solution since it will evaporate like water once the dryer hits.

Next, use a blow dryer with a narrow nozzle, concentrating the airflow in a specific direction. This will ensure continuous drying while the nozzle will help keep away the frizz.

Make sure to hold the nozzle down against the shafts of your hair, drying them out straight. You can use a boar’s brush to generate tension between the strands, thus grabbing each one to create a smooth blowout.

Step 5. Finish it off with a flat iron

Do adjust the temperature of your flat iron according to your hair strength (Image via iStock)

All dried and set out, grab the flat iron as the final step to straighten out your locks. Even though the iron should be as hot as it could be, it is always advisable to adjust the temperature according to your hair strength.

Do use a narrow-toothed comb to clamp and section off your hair while using the flat iron. This will prevent knots and snags to occur. For the glass hair look effect, you have to ensure that every strand of hair is equally smoothed out. You can use a hair polishing cream to set any flyaways after the step.

Having glass hair could be simple, but the devil lies in the way you manage your locks afterward. Taking good care of your hair, especially after heat treatments is one thing you just cannot compromise on. No matter the kind of shine such treatments might provide you with, it is always the care that you give to your hair that will decide its natural strength.