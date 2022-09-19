5 Best Glute Exercises for Men to Build Mass

It’s important to incorporate some of the best glute exercises for men to improve their workout routine. While most of the attention goes to quadriceps on regular workout days and target the hamstrings on leg days, it’s important to work on glutes as well.

Glute muscles help our bodies to remain upright and provide assistance in the body moving forward. Additionally, glute muscles are extremely useful during heavy lifts as they provide support to the lower back!

Always include the best glute exercises for men into the leg workout routine to ensure the muscles are getting worked on for strength.

The following are some of the best glute exercises for men that include bodyweight, isolation, and compound exercises. You do not need to incorporate all the exercises into your routine on day one itself, but try to add them to the routines in variations.

5 best glute exercises for men

1. Step-up

Step-ups can be used as a bodyweight exercise or can be done using dumbbells. You can do this exercise for each leg at a time or both legs at the same time.

To do step ups, this is what you need to do:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand (or not).

Next, step one foot on an elevated platform and use the glute muscles to pull the other foot to the platform.

Similarly, put one foot on the floor, and use it for balance while you lower the other foot.

2. Sumo squats

Sumo squats are one of the top picks from the best glute exercises for men.

To do sumo squats, this is what you should do:

Hold a dumbbell or a kettlebell and place it between your legs.

Place your legs at a wide-stance and slightly point the toes outwards.

Next, proceed to do squats while holding the weight.

When you lower your body, move to the point where you feel the stretch on your glutes and hamstrings.

Once you feel this stretch, engage the glutes and hamstrings to push yourself upwards.

3. Sumo deadlift

Deadlifts are often used to build strength and burn calories. While many focus on conventional and stiff-legged deadlifts, sumo deadlifts are important as well.

To do sumo deadlifts:

You need to have a wide-stance and a wide-grip for sumo deadlifts.

Ideally, you’ll be able to lift more during sumo-deadlifts.

However, the idea is to make sure the glutes get worked on, and it’s wise to do light weight with higher reps.

4. Bulgarian split squat

Bulgarian split squats enable you to work on each side at a time since you have one foot on the bench while the other is on the ground. Now, it’s strongly advised that you begin Bulgarian split squats using your body weight before you can move to using dumbbells.

You can find a guide to Bulgarian split squats here.

5. Hip thrust

Hip thrust is an important pick from the best glute exercises for men.

Here's how you can do hip thrusts:

To do hip thrusts, you need to place your upper back on the edge of the bench.

Next, keep the mat over your hips and place a weight on the mat.

Finally, keep your legs folded from the knees and firmly on the ground.

Keep your glutes lowered and engaged.

Using glutes, push the weight upwards.

At the top of the motion, your thighs will be parallel to the ground and will form a straight line with your upper body.

Hold the position for two seconds before lowering the glutes with weight.

You can try some of the hip thrust variations once you’ve done the basic movement.

Bottom line

The best glute exercises for men must not be ignored, regardless of what the physique-related goals might be. Glutes are an important part of your overall lower body and play an important role in how your legs and lower body tone themselves.

