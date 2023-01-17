Glute stretch: Best stretches to target your glutes

Glute stretch, or muscles in the buttocks, are an important group of muscles for overall strength and stability.

However, due to sedentary lifestyle and prolonged sitting, these muscles can become tight and weak. Stretching the glutes can help improve flexibility and prevent injury.

Best glute stretches to target the glutes

Here're a few such stretches:

Lunge

Lunges are a great glute stretch, especially the gluteus maximus. (Photo via Pexel/Pixabay)

Lunges are a great glute stretch, especially the gluteus maximus. To perform a lunge, step forward with one foot, and bend both knees to lower your body towards the ground. Keep your back straight and core engaged as you stretch the glute of the back leg.

Pigeon pose

Pigeon pose is a great glute stretch for the hips. (Photo via Pexels/Marta Wave)

It's a great glute stretch for the glutes and hips. To perform this stretch, begin on your hands and knees, then bring your right knee forward and place it behind your right hand.

Slowly lower your body down to the ground, keeping your left leg extended behind you. You should feel a stretch in the glute of the right leg.

Bridge pose

To perform this stretch, lie on your back. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

It's another great stretch for the glutes. To perform this stretch, lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground.

Slowly lift your hips towards the ceiling, squeezing your glutes as you do so. Hold the posture for few seconds, and release. Repeat

Seated Butterfly stretch

This glute stretch also benefits the inner thighs. To do it, sit on the floor with the soles of your feet together, and gently press your knees down towards the ground. That will open up your hips and stretch the glutes.

Standing hamstring stretch

The hamstrings are connected to the glutes, so stretching them can also help to release tension in the glutes. (Photo via Pexel/Ketut Subiyanto)

The hamstrings are connected to the glutes, so stretching them can help release tension in the glutes. To perform the stretch, stand with your feet hip-width apart. Bend forward at the hips, and try to touch your toes. Keep your knees slightly bent to avoid straining your back.

What are gluteus medius stretch and gluteus maximus stretch?

The gluteus medius stretch targets the gluteus medius muscle, which is located in the hip. To do the stretch, sit on the floor with your legs crossed, and lean to one side, or you can stand with one foot in front of the other and lean forward.

The gluteus maximus stretch targets the gluteus maximus muscle, which is the largest muscle in the buttocks.

To do the stretch, lie on your back, and bring one knee up towards your chest, and gently press the other leg towards the floor. Another way to stretch the gluteus maximus muscle is to lie on your stomach, and gently press your heel towards your glutes.

It's important to note that stretching should be done after a proper warm-up, and holding the stretch for at least 20-30 seconds and repeating it 3-4 times.

It's also important to be mindful of any discomfort or pain when stretching and to avoid overstretching. By incorporating these stretches into your routine, you can help improve flexibility and strength of the glutes to prevent injury.

