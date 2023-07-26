Gorilla row exercise: Building functional strength with kettlebells

When it comes to building functional strength, the gorilla row exercise is a powerful addition to any fitness routine.

This compound movement engages multiple muscle groups, promoting improved posture, enhanced back strength and increased muscular endurance. Among the various variations of this exercise, the kettlebell gorilla rows stand out as an effective and dynamic way to unleash your strength.

In this article, we explore what muscles the gorilla row exercise works, the benefits they offer and why incorporating kettlebells can take your workout to the next level.

What is the gorilla row exercise?

The gorilla row exercise is a variation of the traditional bent-over row, a classic exercise used to target the upper back and lats. The name 'gorilla row' originates from the way the movement mimics a gorilla's motion when it pulls something towards its body.

Typically performed with dumbbells or barbells, the gorilla row involves bending over at the waist and pulling the weights towards the torso while maintaining a neutral spine.

Kettlebell gorilla rows: A unique twist

Kettlebell gorilla rows elevate the original gorilla row exercise by introducing kettlebells into the movement (Youtube/Atheltic Development)

Kettlebell gorilla rows take the classic gorilla row exercise to new heights by incorporating kettlebells in the exercise.

Kettlebells, with their unique shape and distribution of weight, provide an added challenge to the movement. The off-center weight distribution forces the stabilizing muscles to work harder, leading to improved balance and coordination.

To perform kettlebell gorilla rows:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell in each hand.

Hinge at the hips, keeping the back straight and chest up, lowering the torso till it's almost parallel to the floor.

Pull the kettlebells towards the ribcage, squeezing the shoulder blades together at the top of the movement.

Lower the kettlebells back down with control, and repeat for the desired number of repetitions.

What do gorilla rows work?

Back muscles: The primary target of gorilla rows is the back muscles, including the latissimus dorsi, rhomboids and trapezius. These muscles are essential for upper body strength and stability. Biceps and forearms: As you perform the pulling motion, the biceps and forearms engage to control the movement and support your grip on the kettlebells. Core muscles: Keeping a stable and neutral spine during the exercise requires significant activation of the core muscles, contributing to core strength and balance. Legs and glutes: While the focus is on the upper body, the legs and glutes play a supportive role in maintaining a strong and stable position throughout the movement.

Gorilla row benefits

Compound exercises, like gorilla rows, put muscles to work for extended periods. (Scott Webb/Pexels)

Increased upper body strength: The gorilla row exercise is excellent for building upper body strength, especially in the back, which can lead to improved posture and reduced risk of back pain.

Muscular endurance: Performing compound movements like gorilla rows challenges the muscles to work for extended periods, enhancing muscular endurance over time.

Enhanced grip strength: The kettlebell version of gorilla rows places extra demands on grip strength due to the uneven weight distribution, helping you develop a stronger grip.

Improved core stability: Keeping the core engaged throughout the exercise helps improve core stability, benefiting other lifts and everyday activities.

Functional fitness: Gorilla rows mimic real-life pulling motions, making them a valuable addition to functional fitness training and daily life activities.

Time efficiency: Gorilla rows are a compound exercise, meaning they work multiple muscle groups simultaneously, allowing you to get more done in less time.

The gorilla row exercise, particularly when performed with kettlebells, offers a multitude of benefits for anyone looking to build strength, improve posture and enhance overall fitness.

By incorporating the kettlebell gorilla row exercise in your workout routine, you can unlock new levels of strength and functional performance. As with any exercise, proper form and technique are crucial to prevent injuries and ensure optimal results. So, make sure to seek guidance from a fitness professional if you're new to the exercise.