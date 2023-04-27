Got armpit rash? Tips for staying fresh and clean

Armpit rash is one of the most common skin conditions. It's caused by bacteria and yeast growing under the arms.

It can be triggered by sweating or a new antiperspirant and can get exacerbated if you don't take steps to keep your armpits clean.

How to prevent rash under armpits?

Here are some tips for treating armpit rash:

1) Wash your armpits with mild soap or bodywash

Regularly wash your armpits. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

To clean the area, use a washcloth or loofah to gently scrub in circles. Be careful not to rub too hard, as you don't want to irritate the skin further. If you have broken skin from shaving, avoid using soap on it till it heals completely.

Alcohol-based products like astringents and antiperspirants can dry out already irritated armpits and cause further irritation, so avoid them at all costs.

2) Rinse thoroughly

Wash properly. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Rinse your armpits thoroughly to make sure that you're not leaving soap residue on your skin. That can irritate the area and make it even more painful, so make sure to go over all areas of your armpit with a washcloth or loofah sponge.

Avoid using harsh soaps that have alcohol or fragrance in them, as these can be drying for sensitive skin. Instead, choose a mild cleanser made specifically for sensitive skin types.

3) Take a shower with armpit cream on your skin

Take regular showers. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

As you shower, the armpit cream will help keep the area clean and dry. It's important to use a mild soap or bodywash on your skin to cleanse it thoroughly. Rinse off any residue from the soap or body wash with warm water, and pat dry with a towel.

Apply armpit cream after each shower till the rash has cleared up completely. You will know when that happens, as there will be no more redness or irritation under the arms.

If needed, apply deodorant or antiperspirant, as needed, for odor control throughout the day.

4) Apply deodorant or antiperspirant as needed

Apply deodorants to avoid armpit rash. (Image via Unsplash/Ana Essentials)

You can also apply deodorant or antiperspirant as needed. Deodorants are products that help control body odours, while antiperspirants work to stop sweat from forming on the skin. If you're using both together, make sure to use them in the right order.

Deodorants should always be applied before an antiperspirant. as they work by trapping bacteria under the armpit and keeping it there longer than usual. That means that when you apply an antiperspirant later on (like after showering), it won't be able to completely block out all odour-causing agents.

5) Wear loose-fitting clothing

Wear loose clothes. (Image via Unsplash/Billie )

To help keep the rash clean and dry, wear loose-fitting clothing that doesn't rub against the affected area. Avoid tight bras, underwear and other clothing that can cause itchy skin to an armpit rash.

Armpit rash can be a frustrating and uncomfortable problem, but there are steps you can take to prevent and treat it.

By practicing good hygiene, choosing breathable fabrics, using gentle products, and avoiding shaving, you can help keep the underarms healthy and avoid chafing. If you do develop an armpit rash, a rash cream can help soothe and heal the affected area.

