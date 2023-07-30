Green tea for hair: Could it be the ultimate wellness drink for your tresses?

Green tea is one of the oldest wellness drinks in the world. It comes loaded with the natural goodness of freely occurring antioxidants, packing a punch to provide both topical and atopical relief for multiple ailments.

This tea for hair growth has been a time-tested remedy for several issues like dandruff, hair loss or itchy or odorous scalp. Not only does it help to purify the scalp and getting rid of skin ailments, but it also provides antiseptic benefits to prevent the onslaught of germs.

Green tea is hailed as a superfood for hair right from the cup to your tresses. However, before taking that cup to the bathroom, we would like to fact-check all the details behind the claims for you. So, let's get right down to it.

Green tea benefits for hair

#1 Prevents dandruff

Green tea can prevent dandruff. (Image via SkinKraft)

Green tea is rich in particular flavanols, known as catechins. These are anti-inflammatory compounds that help treat and soothe the damaged scalp.

It relieves fungal infections and dandruff, treating itchy and flaky scalp conditions. It also prevents build-up of dead skin cells around the hair follicles, assisting in smooth hair growth with an improved texture.

#2 Might prevent hair loss

EGCG contained in greentea can help prevent hormonal hair loss. (Image via GettyImages)

Hair loss in both men and women can occur due to a lot of reasons, like nutritional deficiency, weather changes, hormonal issues or stress. Out of all of these issues, hormonal complications for hair loss affect around 30 million women and 50 million men in the United States.

Two hormones - testosterone and dihydrotestosterone - can shorten the hair growth phase, increasing hair loss. The most powerful catechin that's found in green tea is epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) which has also been associated with reducing risk of some types of cancer and heart disease.

Certain research has exhibited that EGCG has the potential to prevent the effects of such hormones, slowing hair loss. It also appears that EGCG can decrease hair loss caused by testosterone by prolonging the hair growth phase and slowing the telogen phase (that causes the shedding of hair).

#3 Green tea for hair growth

Greentea has the potential for promoting healthy hair growth. (Image via Healthshots)

Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) in green tea has been shown to effectively help in growth of hair by stimulating the follicles alongside preventing hair cell damage.

It also contains polyphenols that help disinfect the scalp and nourish it to promote growth of healthy hair. Moreover, Vitamin E fights the effects of free radicals, protecting hair follicles from further damage.

#4 Moisturizes hair and controls oily scalp

This tea makes for an incredible hair moisturizer, owing to Vitamin B and E (Image via GettyImages)

This tea contains Vitamin B, which is a powerful hydrating agent. It helps moisturize and nourish hair from the root to the tip, treating the signs of dryness and dehydration.

It seals in moisture, making hair softer, smoother and shinier. Additionally, it has also been known to control excess oil production of the skin, clearing up oily scalp conditions and blocked roots.

The antimicrobial properties help prevent further occurrence of germs, helping the follicles to stay clean and oxygenated for better hair growth.

#5 Better delivery of nutrients

Nutrients and oxygen are better delivered (Image via iStock)

Hair is a part of our integumentary system that also includes other accessory structures like nails and skin.

Hair growth primarily depends on the amount of blood flow and nutrients received by the follicles during the growth phase. Studies involving a controlled group have shown that drinking green tea or consuming supplements increased skin blood flow and delivery of oxygen by 29%.

Side effects of green tea on hair

As this tea is a completely natural derivative, there's very little risk in its intake. However, many commercial grade tea oils and supplements may contain a substantially higher amount of EGCG.

That can lead to severe complications, including liver toxicity and stomach upset. Hence, it's always advisable to consult your healthcare provider before starting such supplements.

In a recent review, it has been determined that a safe level of intake of EGCG in brewed tea is 704 mg and in supplements is 338 mg per day.

It seems like this tea is truly a tress-elixir. Not only does it make for a great skin benefactor, but it's a great ally for hair growth and nourishment. With all the nutrients it has, it's no surprise that green tea is quite popular.