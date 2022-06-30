How to Use a Decline Bench Press: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits, and Common Mistakes

A decline bench press is used for your chest muscles, especially the lower pecs. However, this is a compound movement, and the secondary muscles worked on during the exercise are the triceps and anterior deltoid of the shoulders.

While this is an exercise you should incorporate into your chest workout routine, it's essential to know how it works before moving forward.

The Correct Form of Using the Decline Bench Press

Almost every gym has a bench that can be bent towards the floor. You'll need such a bench to bend towards the floor.

Once you've set that up, you'll need to set up a bench press rack. Ideally, you should place the barbell at such a distance that you can easily reach it when you extend your hands.

Next, rack the barbell with a weight that you can handle.

To exercise, lift the barbell off the rack and bring it towards your chest. Once it's near your chest, raise it back up with an explosive push and extend your arms. Essentially, the decline bench press is a variation of the barbell bench press. The mechanism remains the same except for the position of the bench. Perform 10 to 12 reps for a set.

Tips for Doing the Decline Bench Press Better

When doing the exercise, you'll need to keep a few tips in mind to avoid injuries and incorrect form.

First, make sure your feet touch the ground, and it's secure. You'll need balance when you're doing the exercise.

Second, use a closed grip, i.e., your thumbs should be wrapped around the bar. This prevents the bar from slipping and increases its safety level. Since the bar is directly above your head, it's better to do a lighter weight but ensure it's safe than the other way round.

Third, when lowering the bar towards your chest, inhale during this move. When you're pushing it back upwards, exhale during the explosive movement. If you focus on controlling your breathing, it'll make the exercise much more effective.

Benefits of Doing the Decline Bench Press

One of the first benefits of the decline bench press is that it allows you to grow the lower pecs. However, it helps with developing the overall chest and press.

Moreover, this exercise served as a great alternative to the flat bench press.

Finally, the decline bench press can help resolve chest muscle imbalances by stimulating and activating smaller muscles.

Common Mistakes

You must be aware of certain common mistakes before doing the exercise.

Unsafe lifting

It's important to remember that the barbell is right above your forehead. If you don't lift correctly, you are putting yourself in harm's way.

When you start, use a trainer or spotter to help you during the exercise.

Lifting too heavy

You do not need to do this exercise with an immensely heavy weight. You can start lightly, find the proper balance and posture, and then focus on progressive overload.

If you take on too much weight initially, you'll sacrifice your form and posture during the same. It's best to start light when doing the chest exercise!

