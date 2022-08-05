6 Single-Leg Exercises for a Strong Lower Body

Single-leg exercises allow you to exercise the muscles of each leg separately. The isolation routines increase muscular strength and correct imbalances of form. They also build endurance for mobility.

In fact, it’s advised to work muscle groups in three parts for pectoral muscles, arms, and legs. It’s extremely important to grow all the muscles in a group at the same rate. However, there are times when the dominant side takes over and in such cases, isolation is an absolute must.

6 Single-Leg Exercises to Improve Your Strength

Here are some exercises that you can do to improve your lower-body strength. You can do them in combination with other movements or as separate exercises.

1. Single-Leg Leg Press

Leg presses are a part of almost every routine. Usually, leg presses are done with both legs at the same time. You can also do presses with one leg at a time but with reduced weight.

Single-leg leg presses can help in improving the quad muscles and focusing on each leg to improve strength and endurance. Now, when you do leg presses, keep your free leg in a resting position yet comfortable position. This will allow you to quickly provide support when you need it.

2. Bulgarian Split Squats

Another pick from single-leg exercises that works on your quad muscles are split squats. Bulgarian split squats require a bench, and you must place your leg on the bench carefully. If you do not place your legs correctly during this exercise, you won't be able to reap the full benefits and you’ll be putting yourself in danger as well.

3. Single-Leg Cable curl

Single leg curls are easier done with cables than on the machine since it could get blocked by the free leg.

To do this, place a bench in front of the cable pulley machine with the anchor at the bottom. Attach the grip which allows you to slide your leg through and can hold the ankle or calf.

Finally, lie on the bench on your stomach with your legs pointing towards the machine. Proceed to do normal curls, ensuring your hamstrings are getting engaged.

4. Single-Leg Extension

Leg extensions are for your quadriceps, and it’s possible to do them one leg at a time. Use a reduced weight to derive the benefit.

This is one of the best single-leg exercises that can be used for a burnout set.

Essentially, you need to attach a light weight and continue to do extensions until your muscle reaches failure, and you should feel a burning sensation in your quads.

5. Lunges

Lunges are usually done one leg at a time. You can do forward lunges, backwards lunges, or even walking lunges.

The one point that you must remember is that your knees must not cross your toes at any point during the lunges. Additionally, push yourself upward using the quads of your front leg and not your back leg.

6. Single-Leg Calf Raise

Calves are an important part of your overall leg muscles, and you should work them too. Single-leg exercises that focus on calves specifically are single leg calf raises. You can do them seated or standing, but if you do seated calf raises, you’ll need to add external resistance to it.

On the other hand, standing calf raises use your bodyweight as resistance, but you can always add external resistance to the standing variation as well.

